Aston Villa transfer news: 'Delegation sent' to watch 16-cap international liked by Unai Emery

Aston Villa have reportedly upped their efforts to sign Fenerbahce winger Oguz Aydin.

The uncertainty over Michael Carrick's position at Manchester United has led to speculation involving Unai Emery.

However, when attending the Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday evening, the Spaniard gave every indication that he was committed to life at Villa Park.

Therefore, Villa chiefs can start collaborating with their long-serving boss over potential targets for the winter transfer window.

As per NTV, Villa are already taking steps to bolster their ranks at the midway point of the season.

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Aston Villa send 'delegation' to watch Aydin

The report claims that Aston Villa had a 'delegation' in attendance to watch Aydin represent Fenerbahce against Galatasaray on Monday night.

Aydin set up Irfan Can Kahveci for a goal that reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the second half, only for Galatasaray to see out a hard-earned victory.

A total of three goals and four assists have now been contributed from 12 appearances in Super Lig and the Champions League during 2026-27.

One of those outings was in the 6-0 defeat to Villa earlier this month, the 25-year-old seemingly having done enough in that game to keep himself towards the top of Emery's transfer shortlist.

Villa chiefs are seemingly keen to secure the 16-cap Turkey international's signature at the turn of the year, although a report in ABC Gazetesi claims that Fenerbahce's president is eager to renew the player's contract, which runs until 2028.

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Will Aston Villa replace Garnacho with Aydin?

Reports linking Aydin with a move to Villa are not a good sign if you are Alejandro Garnacho.

Despite Emery being pleased with the Chelsea loanee's substitute appearance against Viking FK last week, the Argentine was left out of the squad for Saturday's match with Manchester City.

Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth round tie at Bournemouth may indicate whether Emery plans to sign Garnacho on a permanent basis.