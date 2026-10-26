Michael Carrick Manchester United future: 'Dream target' to replace Englishman revealed

Manchester United reportedly view Aston Villa boss Unai Emery as their 'dream' managerial target.

Sunday's 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth has seemingly left Michael Carrick on the brink of being sacked.

Despite the majority of the Old Trafford crowd backing the Englishman at the full-time whistle, the club's hierarchy are naturally considering alternatives.

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are viewed as the two favourites to replace Emery in the dugout at the Theatre of Dreams.

Nevertheless, as per Football Insider, the preference of United chiefs is to appoint Emery.

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Man United retain Emery interest

The report alleges that United regard the Spaniard as their 'dream target' to take the reins of the first team.

Emery is said to have impressed INEOS with two Champions League qualifications and a Europa League trophy.

However, it is acknowledged that United would have to pay significant compensation to take Emery away from Villa.

Furthermore, there has been no indication that the 54-year-old would give any consideration to walking away from the project that he is involved with in the West Midlands.

He already has a contract in place until the end of the 2028-29 campaign.

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Will Man United focus on free agents in managerial market?

United's board are seemingly against shelling out major money for a Carrick replacement, which essentially rules Emery out of the race.

Howe and Nagelsmann, most recently of Newcastle United and Germany, are viewed as having suitable profiles and are more likely to be targeted.

With Antonio Conte also viewed as a potential candidate, United's board are unlikely to pay any money required to prise someone away from a job.