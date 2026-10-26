Man Utd next manager: 48-year-old now 'interested' in Old Trafford talks if Michael Carrick is sacked

Manchester United are considering their options after another damaging defeat has intensified the pressure on Michael Carrick.

Following the Red Devils' embarrassing 3-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann emerged as the leading contenders should INEOS decide to make a managerial change.

Howe, in particular, is reportedly keen on discussing the vacancy, potentially giving United an experienced Premier League option as they look to halt their alarming slide.

Eddie Howe keen on talks over Man Utd job

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Howe would be 'interested in holding talks' over becoming the next United manager if the club sack Carrick, according to Sky Sports News.

The former Newcastle United boss has been out of work since leaving St James' Park in July and had previously indicated that he wanted to take a break from football to recharge his batteries.

However, United's deteriorating situation could offer Howe an opportunity to return sooner than expected. He was previously recommended for the job by former sporting director Dan Ashworth, while current director of football Jason Wilcox is understood to favour candidates with Premier League experience.

Julian Nagelsmann is the other leading contender, with United's head of recruitment Christopher Vivell familiar with the German from their time together at RB Leipzig. Unai Emery and Antonio Conte have also been considered, although Emery is reportedly committed to Aston Villa, and neither he nor Conte is currently among the leading contenders.

United's interest in Howe is understandable given his achievements at Newcastle. He transformed the Magpies into regular European challengers, secured Champions League qualification twice and ended the club's long wait for a domestic trophy by winning the EFL Cup in 2025.

His experience of rebuilding a struggling Premier League side could be particularly attractive to a United hierarchy searching for a way out of the club's current crisis.

Is Eddie Howe the right manager for United?

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Howe might not be the appointment every United supporter wants, but he would offer a very credible option if the club decide Carrick's time is up.

The Red Devils' 3-0 home defeat to the Cherries extended their winless run to eight matches in all competitions and left them hovering just one point above the relegation zone. Club captain Bruno Fernandes was also dropped and didn't even feature from the bench, adding another layer of uncertainty to an increasingly difficult situation.

There is an argument that Carrick deserves some sympathy. United's recruitment problems have contributed to their struggles, and changing managers will not automatically resolve the deeper issues at Old Trafford. The club must take responsibility for the squad and structure they have assembled rather than treating another dismissal as a complete solution.

Nonetheless, Howe has demonstrated that he can build a competitive team, improve players and deliver results in the Premier League. His two top-five finishes during his managerial career, alongside the Magpies' return to the Champions League, provides some evidence of what he could achieve with the right backing.

Nagelsmann may offer greater tactical intrigue, but Howe's domestic experience could make him a sensible appointment for a club that urgently needs some stability.

Ultimately, Howe could be one of the most realistic options available to United, provided the hierarchy gives him the support and time needed to rebuild.

If Carrick cannot turn things around, the former Newcastle boss has a compelling case to be considered.