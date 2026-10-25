Premier League Gameweek 8
Man Utd
Oct 25, 2026 2.00pm
0
3
HT : 0 2
FT Old Trafford
Bournemouth
  • Andrey Santos 22' yellowcard
  • Ayden Heaven 37' yellowcard
  • Youri Tielemans 40' yellowcard
  • Harry Maguire 45'+3' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Tyler Adams 27'
  • goal Rayan 38'
  • goal Marcus Tavernier 43'
  • goal Evanilson 71'

Man United 0-3 Bournemouth: Why Michael Carrick could lead club to relegation as Premier League defeat seals 40-year worst

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Relegation? United loss seals 40-year worst as Carrick's job hangs by a thread
© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Manchester United have made their worst start to a league season in 40 years following their 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth on Sunday.

The Red Devils returned to Premier League action this weekend, but they were thoroughly outplayed by the Cherries, who won 3-0 at the stadium for the third time since 2023.

That result has added significantly more pressure on Michael Carrick, who has lost five of his last eight games in charge, a period in which his team failed to win.

United are currently 16th in the Premier League table with just seven points after eight matchweeks, with the club dropping points against the likes of Hull City, Fulham and Everton.

The Red Devils' tally of seven points is in fact their worst return at this stage of a league season since 1986-87, when they claimed just four points.

Will Man United and Michael Carrick be relegated from the Premier League?

Many fans and pundits might believe that United are too big to be relegated, but recent history suggests that even the richest and most successful clubs can be dragged into a fight for survival.

The Red Devils finished 15th in the 2024-25 season under Ruben Amorim, and while they finished third last campaign, the team failed to adequately correct the imbalances of the squad in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the wealthiest teams in the country, but they finished 17th in 2024-25 and 2025-26, with the club only securing survival in matchweek 38 of last season.

Unless United take the threat of demotion seriously, they could end up in a worse position than Tottenham, and the consequences of relegation would be catastrophic.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Michael Carrick sack news: INEOS deserve more blame at Old Trafford

It is important to remember than Carrick has only been in charge of the club since January, and to blame him for all of the problems at Old Trafford would be a mistake.

Many United supporters were pleased when co-owners INEOS took control of sporting operations, but their tenure since December 2023 has been nothing short of disastrous.

Carrick's dismissal would see him become the third manager sacked since INEOS's arrival, and appointing a fourth head coach in less than three years would be a damning indictment of their time at the club.

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