Man Utd 0-3 Bournemouth: Shocking Michael Carrick-Ruben Amorim stat emerges as sack decision looms

Michael Carrick's Manchester United career hit a new low in Sunday's horrendous 3-0 Premier League loss to Bournemouth at Old Trafford, and a damning Ruben Amorim stat has now emerged for the current head coach.

Seeking a massive response to Wednesday's humiliating 4-1 Champions League loss to Como, Carrick made the bold decision to drop Bruno Fernandes from the starting lineup following the captain's critical midweek comments.

However, Carrick's decision backfired in the most spectacular way possible, as the Red Devils suffered their latest humiliating home loss to Bournemouth, who have made a habit of Old Trafford masterclasses in recent times.

The Cherries won 3-0 at the Theatre of Dreams in both 2023 and 2024 before last year's engrossing 4-4 draw, and Marco Rose's side were full value for their emphatic triumph on Sunday.

The Bournemouth rout commenced with Rayan steering home a wonderful first-time finish at the back post in the 38th minute, before Marcus Tavernier doubled the visitors' lead just before the break.

Evanilson capped off the Cherries' scoring midway through the second half, skipping past Senne Lammens and firing in a long-range strike from a tight angle into an empty net.

Man Utd 0-3 Bournemouth: Michael Carrick suffers worse fate than Ruben Amorim

Full-time. https://t.co/Lvt2ijl7sD — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 25, 2026

However, even before Evanilson triggered another exodus from the Old Trafford home crowd, Carrick had already suffered a fate that not even his doomed predecessor Amorim suffered as Red Devils boss.

Today marked the third time in Carrick's Man United reign that the Red Devils had gone into a Premier League half-time break 2-0 down, after April's 2-1 loss to Leeds United and August's 2-0 defeat to Hull City.

Under Amorim, Man United only trailed 2-0 at half time in two Premier League games, before the Portuguese was dismissed just 14 months into his reign.

The 20-time English champions are now on a miserable eight-game winless run across all competitions, suffering five defeats and playing out three draws since thrashing Sabah 4-0 in the Champions League on September 10.

Also prevailing in just one of their eight top-flight fixtures so far in 2026-27, Man United lie 16th in the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone.

Man United will sack Michael Carrick - but others must go first

© Iconsport / PA Images

Carrick took an extended lap of honour at full time on Sunday, applauding the many Man United fans who refuse to turn on the head coach and were proudly bellowing out his name at the end of a torrid afternoon.

"It's Carrick, you know" was especially audible during the final moments of the Red Devils' loss to Bournemouth, but the Englishman's lengthy tribute to the Old Trafford crowd was no doubt the action of a man who expects to lose his job in the morning.

It is now seemingly a case of when rather than if Man United announce Carrick's sacking, but if the fans had their way, the board, directors and players would be out of the door before their Premier League-winning midfielder.

Jason Wilcox and the Glazers were subjected to far more vile chants than Carrick on Sunday, as the supporters recognise that the latter has not been responsible for years of poor decision-making, baffling transfer calls and unpopular non-footballing measures implemented across the club.

Nevertheless, Carrick will be the first to pay with his job, although his successor is likely to suffer the same fate as him, Amorim, Erik ten Hag and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while the root cause is not addressed.