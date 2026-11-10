Michael Carrick future: Judgment day ‘revealed’ as Jim Ratcliffe receives final Man Utd sack recommendation

A final decision on Michael Carrick’s future as Manchester United head coach will be made on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The 45-year-old appears to be hanging onto his job by the thinnest of threads, with reports emerging on Monday evening claiming that he is expected to be sacked before the Red Devils’ next Premier League game against Liverpool on November 22.

Man United slipped down to 18th in the Premier League table following a chaotic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday, sparking unimaginable fears of relegation.

Carrick has overseen just one victory in 10 top-flight matches this season, with his team conceding an alarming 19 goals – the joint-third most in the division.

The Red Devils have also lost two of their opening four matches in the Champions League and have penalty of work to do if they wish to avoid an embarrassing League Phase exit.

Carrick’s future to be discussed on Wednesday at Monaco meeting

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It is understood that director of football Jason Wilcox is leading the review into Carrick’s future, with chief executive Omar Berrada also being consulted, before a recommendation is made to minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Both Wilcox and Berrada met at Man United’s Carrington training complex on Monday to hold initial discussions and conduct a full review of the club’s season so far during the international break.

According to multiple reports, including Sky Sports and BBC Sport, Wilcox and Berrada were not present at the club’s training ground on Tuesday, but Carrick was at Carrington as normal.

A meeting in Monaco attended by Ratcliffe, Wilcox and Berrada is said to have been scheduled for Wednesday where the latter two will present their findings to the former over Carrick, with his future looking increasingly doubtful.

This pre-planned meeting between the trio is not an emergency one and has not been organised to strictly discuss Carrick’s future, though that will be one of the key topics of discussion.

The Glazer family – Man United’s majority owners – will also be informed, but a final decision may not be official announced until Thursday.

It is understood that if Man United’s final decision is to sack Carrick, then the club would like to inform him face to face.

Who could replace Carrick if he is sacked by Man Utd?

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It has previously been suggested that former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe and ex-Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann were the two leading candidates to replace Carrick.

However, recent reports have since emerged claiming that former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is firmly back in the frame having previously been linked with the Old Trafford hotseat before Carrick’s permanent appointment.

Pochettino is currently in charge of the USA national team, but it has been suggested that he would be interested in becoming Man United’s new manager.

The 54-year-old only signed a new four-year contract extension in August taking him through to the 2030 World Cup.

However, his new deal is said to have a release clause worth in the region of £7.4m, a figure that would seemingly tempt Man United to prise him away from his national team job.

Carrick, meanwhile, is under contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2028, but his deal is believed to include a break clause that would make his dismissal more affordable.