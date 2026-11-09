What will happen if Man United get relegated from the Premier League?

Setting unwanted record after unwanted record under the beleaguered Michael Carrick, Manchester United - one of the most revered clubs to ever grace the English game - are facing the very real threat of losing their perpetual Premier League status.

Sunday's 4-4 draw with Aston Villa may have seen the Red Devils exhibit their fabulous fightback powers once more, but it also left them celebrating just one win from their first 10 top-flight games of the season, ensuring that they would spend the November international break in the bottom three of the Premier League table.

Only one point separates 18th-placed Man United from rock-bottom Crystal Palace, 16th-placed Nottingham Forest and 17th-placed Coventry City, and the powers-that-be will reportedly hold a meeting to discuss Carrick's future during the domestic hiatus.

A change in management ultimately prevented Tottenham Hotspur from suffering an unthinkable relegation last season, but what if the worst should happen to Man United?

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at what is likely to happen if the Red Devils drop down to the Championship for the 2027-28 season.

How much money will Man United lose if they get relegated?

PROJECTED IMPACT Manchester United's Relegation Bill How a drop to the Championship would hit United's three main revenue streams Estimated revenue shortfall if relegated £227.6m–£302.6m FY26 actual revenue of £677.6m vs a Championship-season estimate of £375m–£450m Manchester United revenue by stream: FY26 actual versus Championship-season estimate, with the implied percentage change and a visual bar showing the midpoint of each estimate as a share of the FY26 actual figure. Stream FY26 actual Championship est. Change Broadcasting £206.8m £55–65m −68.6% to −73.4% Matchday £153.5m £100–125m −18.6% to −34.9% Commercial £317.3m £220–260m −18.1% to −30.7% Total £677.6m £375–450m −33.6% to −44.7%

It was only a matter of weeks ago that Man United announced record revenues of £677.6m for the 2026 fiscal year, albeit alongside a pre-tax loss of £43m, thanks to their third-placed Premier League finish in 2025-26 and a wave of cost-cutting measures.

However, Man Utd's Championship revenue is estimated to fall to around £375m to £450m, largely thanks to a sharp decline in broadcasting revenues from the loss of Premier League TV deals.

The Red Devils recently recorded £206.8m in broadcasting revenue, but that number is projected to fall to around £55m to £65m in the second tier, and there would also be no European broadcasting boost unless they shock the continent and win the 2026-27 Champions League to qualify for next year's edition.

Man United would also have to reduce ticket prices, potentially bringing their matchday revenue down from just over £150m to just over £100m, although playing 23 home matches rather than 19 - plus the potential of playoffs - would negate that specific impact marginally.

Commercial deals would also suffer a hit, due to expected performance clauses in contracts with kit suppliers and other club sponsors, so a plethora of player sales would be inevitable in order to navigate the massive economical hit as smoothly as possible.

Could the Glazers, Sir Jim Ratcliffe leave if Man United get relegated?

© Imago

Carrick retains the backing of a large portion of the Man United fanbase, the players are currently receiving mixed receptions, but INEOS and the Glazer family could hardly be held in less esteemed regard.

However, Man Utd fans wondering whether relegation could be the straw that breaks the owners' back are likely to be left disappointed, as the Glazers are not predicted to sell the club even if they drop down to the Championship.

As businessmen, United's owners are supposedly waiting for the perfect moment to cash in on Man Utd, when the club's value is at its highest; in an ideal world, this would be when the Red Devils have moved into their proposed new stadium and are competing in the Champions League, not when they are languishing in the second tier.

INEOS would not survive in its current state, though; sporting director Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada would almost certainly be moved on, but Ratcliffe could alternatively try to increase his stake in the club while it is at its cheapest; however, that could not happen until 2029.

Interest from the Middle East reportedly remains after Sheikh Jassim's failed takeover bid too, and attempts to wrestle control from Ratcliffe and the Glazers could ramp up as the club's value declines.

Who will be in charge of Man United if they get relegated?

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Few are expecting Carrick to still be in charge of Man United come 2027, and the current favourites to succeed the Englishman include Mauricio Pochettino, Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann.

Roberto De Zerbi affirmed that he would stay at Spurs even if they were relegated last season; the Italian's loyalties were not tested to that extreme, but others' very well could be.

Neither Conte nor Pochettino would be prepared to take on a second-tier project, and the same is almost certainly true of Nagelsmann, although the 39-year-old's youth makes him a slightly more realistic option for a season in the Championship.

Instead, Howe could welcome the opportunity to rebuild the Red Devils, having already guided Bournemouth up the divisions with a limited budget while also taking charge of Burnley for three Championship campaigns.

A viable alternative to Howe is ex-Red Devils assistant and youth manager Kieran McKenna - formerly linked with the United job in 2024 - as the 40-year-old is also unattached, knows the culture of the club and guided Ipswich Town to two Premier League promotions between 2021 and 2026.

Which Man United players will stay and leave if they get relegated?

© Iconsport / News Images/Alamy

Man United players would supposedly not have to worry about any wage cuts in the Championship, as their contracts do not contain specific relegation clauses allowing the Red Devils to slash their salaries.

However, with the next Euros, Copa America and Africa Cup of Nations on the horizon, a mass exodus of big names would be unavoidable, especially with the Red Devils also needing to significantly reduce their operating costs too.

Offloading young players, or those just approaching their prime, would do wonders for the club's financial picture, so Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Carlos Baleba and Senne Lammens could all be moved on.

Leny Yoro, Kobbie Mainoo and Patrick Dorgu would generate decent sale figures too, but it is not impossible to envisage the young trio sticking around for the rebuild project, if they are willing to accept the potential knock-on effects for Euro 2028 selection.

The club's two highest earners - Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford - would also have to take major pay cuts or depart, and both could therefore be tempted by Saudi Pro League switches despite their deep connection to the Theatre of Dreams.

Fernandes is part of a large group out of contract in 2027 too - a list that also includes Harry Maguire, Tom Heaton, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw - and none should be in line for a renewal if relegation is on the cards.

Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte, Diogo Dalot and Youri Tielemans should all be on the market too, but the same cannot be said for the up-and-coming Carrington prospects.

Expect Ayden Heaven, Shea Lacey, Harry Amass and Jack & Tyler Fletcher to stick around and play central roles in Man United's second-tier season, potentially alongside the returning Chido Obi and Dan Gore, as well as veteran shot-stopper Karl Darlow.