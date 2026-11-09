Premier League Team of the Week: Bruno Fernandes, Dominik Szoboszlai, Liam Delap

Arsenal sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League table heading into the November international break, with the Gunners beating Hull City 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City's domestic problems continued with a 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest, while Chelsea suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool were also victorious, but the most dramatic match of the weekend came at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, as Manchester United and Aston Villa played out a chaotic 4-4 draw.

Here, Sports Mole presents its Premier League Team of the Week for Gameweek 10 of the 2026-27 campaign, according to the data.

Premier League Team of the Week

Best XI · 4-4-2 ??????? Premier League · 03 nov. → 09 nov. 2026 · 10 matches K 8.3 H K. Tzolakis V 7.8 E V. Mykolenko J 7.8 N Da Cunha Filho L 7.8 B L. Vušković T 7.3 S T. Hume D 8.3 L D. Szoboszlai P 8.3 B P. Groß B 8.4 M B. Fernandes C 8.3 A N. Madueke T 8.7 E T. Barry L 8.2 N L. Delap

Tzolakis put in an excellent performance for Hull in the team's 1-0 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday; the goalkeeper made nine saves in total, and it would have been more comfortable for the Gunners had the 24-year-old not been in such impressive form.

Hume was a standout performer for Sunderland in their 1-0 win over Chelsea at the Stadium of Light; the 24-year-old won five aerial duels and made five tackles during a strong defensive performance against Xabi Alonso's side.

Vuskovic has been an exceptional signing for Brighton, and the 19-year-old was again excellent against Brentford, winning eight aerial duels and finishing with a pass success rate of 87%.

CB: Cunha (Nottingham Forest)

Cunha scored an excellent goal in Forest's win over Man City, while he also helped keep Erling Haaland quiet with a strong defensive performance in Saturday's late start.

LB: Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton)

Mykolenko set up Thierno Barry to score Everton's leveller against Coventry City on Friday, while he won six aerial duels and finished with a pass success rate of 84%.

Madueke was Arsenal's best performer in Saturday's 1-0 win over Hull, with the England international completing six dribbles and finishing with a pass success rate of 85%; the 24-year-old was the biggest threat for the Gunners on the afternoon.

A lifeline for Man Utd! ? Bruno Fernandes converts from the penalty spot to reduce the defecit! https://t.co/wy7L1iAhbx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 8, 2026

Fernandes helped pull Man United back into the match against Villa on Sunday, scoring a penalty, while it was his corner that Patrick Dorgu headed in for 4-4 in the latter stages; this was much more like it from the Red Devils captain.

Gross has been one of the top performers in the Premier League this season, and the 35-year-old was again excellent against Brentford, finding the back of the net from the penalty spot, in addition to finishing with a pass success rate of 87%.

Szoboszlai was back to his best for Liverpool against Palace on Sunday, setting up Alexis Mac Allister to make it 1-0 to the Reds late in the first period, and he was a dominant force for the Merseyside outfit in the middle of the pitch.

"The day that Delap ARRIVES" ? Nottingham Forest regain their two-goal lead! https://t.co/5yk5eIhPhe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 7, 2026

Delap scored twice in Forest's 3-1 win over Man City on Saturday, and both goals were of a high standard; the 23-year-old has found it tough since a summer move to Forest, but he showed his quality with an excellent performance against the Citizens.

CF: Thierno Barry (Everton)

Thierno Barry has bagged his second goal in four minutes to put Everton ahead! ? https://t.co/8F5dYhSbLS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2026

Barry has now scored 10 times in 13 appearances for Everton this season courtesy of his brace against Coventry on Friday evening, while the 24-year-old also set up Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for Everton's third of the match on home soil.

Premier League Team of the Week (4-4-2): Tzolakis; Hume, Vuskovic, Cunha, Mykolenko; Madueke, Fernandes, Gross, Szoboszlai; Delap, Barry