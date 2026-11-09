Liverpool: Trey Nyoni impact under Andoni Iraola cannot be ignored

In a transfer market that moves as many millions as the Premier League’s, where all 20 clubs are looking to invest in signings that can raise the level of their squads, the answer is often already within the club. One such case is Liverpool’s.

Trey Nyoni’s performances so far, a midfielder of just 19, show that the youngster could be the solution for the starting XI until the end of the season. With maturity above the average, the Englishman shows excellent vision, courage on the ball and quality in building play.

Against Arsenal earlier this month, in the Premier League, he led the match in accurate passes (53), pass accuracy (96%) and line-breaking passes (14), according to Opta data.

Against Fenerbahce last Wednesday, he then scored his first goal for Liverpool in a secure performance in midfield. The numbers with and without the ball also caught the eye.

Accurate passes: 89/96 (93%)

Passes in the opposition half: 58/64 (91%)

Passes in own half: 31/32 (97%)

Long balls: 4/5 (80%)

Tackles: 2/2

Interceptions: 3

Ball recoveries: 9

Ground duels: 2/4

Blocked shots: 1

Statistics from Sofascore.

In a midfield that is falling short, Nyoni is the positive news that could change Liverpool’s outlook.

Nyoni, Liverpool’s midfield solution

© Iconsport / BSR Agency/Alamy Live News

That was Nyoni’s 12th game for Liverpool at the start of this season, half of them as a starter. The youngster was discovered in 2023, when he stood out for Leicester City’s Under-18s at just 15 years old.

His prominence in Liverpool’s youth system soon caught the attention of then manager Jurgen Klopp. At 16, he made his debut for Liverpool at Anfield, in an FA Cup match. Before the youngster replaced Harvey Elliott, Klopp and Nyoni looked at each other and smiled together, perhaps both already knowing the future in store for the gem.

In the last transfer window, Liverpool turned down a £30m proposal from Nottingham Forest because they believe in the talent and future of their prospect. So far, that faith looks justified.

The club and the player are in advanced talks over a new contract. The board understand that the midfielder, like winger Rio Ngumoha, is one of two gems with an enormous future who can put their names in the history of the club.

Iraola shows faith in Nyoni

© Iconsport / PA Images

The good news for Nyoni is also that the opportunities he has received from Iraola can be seen more as a belief that he will be a starter for a long time than as a rotation strategy, merely offering a few minutes to a young reserve.

At Bournemouth, Iraola led a talented team of players under 23, with names such as Rayan and Eli Junior Kroupi, among others. He not only managed them, but developed the prospects, raising the talent of each one.

In a season in which Liverpool have many question marks and few answers, Nyoni looks a success. There is still plenty of room for improvement for the gem, but the future, and the present itself, are promising.