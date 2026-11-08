Sunday's Premier League roundup: Brilliant Brighton climb to second as Chelsea suffer shock Sunderland loss

The Premier League's 10th matchday delivered another afternoon of exciting action on Sunday, with four fixtures taking place ahead of the final game between Manchester United and Aston Villa before the November international break.

Two of the division's so-called 'Bermuda Triangle' went head-to-head as Brighton & Hove Albion hosted Brentford, while the third member of the group ,Bournemouth, travelled to face Ipswich Town.

Elsewhere, Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Chelsea were also in action, facing up against Crystal Palace and Sunderland respectively.

Here, Sports Mole provides a roundup of Sunday's Premier League action.

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Brentford: Superb Seagulls climb to second

"No goalkeeper is saving that!" Pascal Groß fires a penalty into the top corner to double Brighton's lead ? https://t.co/yARFiu19LL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 8, 2026

Brighton & Hove Albion defeated fellow 'Bermuda Triangle' member Brentford 2-0 at the Amex Stadium, seeing the Seagulls climb to second in the Premier League standings.

Fabian Hurzeler's men have been one of the most impressive teams in the league this season, especially at home, where they remain unbeaten, and today's result marked their fourth win and fourth clean sheet in five home league fixtures.

Not only have Brighton's results impressed, but the Seagulls have had a knack for scoring screamers this season, and Diego Gomez added yet another wondergoal to his collection early in the match.

The midfielder sensationally picked out the top left corner with his weak foot just 15 minutes in, with Brighton boosted further by Igor Thiago's subsequent red card and Pascal Gross' emphatic finish from the spot.

Brighton continued to dominate and looked comfortable defensively, ultimately keeping their fourth home clean sheet and seventh of the season - just three less than they managed in the entirety of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

The victory lifts Hurzeler's side to second in the standings going into the November international break, while Brentford slide to eighth in the table after their second defeat of the term.

Sunderland 1-0 Chelsea: Black Cats best the Blues

Enzo Le Fee dispatches the penalty as Sunderland take the lead against Chelsea! ?⚪️ https://t.co/cCtYsHVWB9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 8, 2026

Sunderland secured a superb 1-0 victory against Chelsea at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats were the far more offensively dangerous side throughout the 90 minutes, but Enzo Le Fee's 36th-minute goal from the spot proved the only difference as Sunderland eventually claimed all three points.

Regis Le Bris' side, as a result, climbed away from the bottom of the Premier League table to 18th thanks to securing just their second win of the 2026-27 league season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, suffered their fourth defeat in the Premier League and dropped out of the Champions League places to fifth in the standings, with Xabi Alonso's side handed their second loss in the space of three league games.

Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool: Reds get back to winning ways

Bradley Barcola and Florian Wirtz combine to put Liverpool 2-0 up! ? https://t.co/F6sw33FkYZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 8, 2026

Liverpool returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, ensuring Andoni Iraola's side avoided suffering a third straight defeat across all competitions.

The Reds have been winless inside 90 minutes in their last three matches, with a draw against Chelsea in the EFL Cup - which they did win on penalties - and losses to Arsenal and Fenerbahce in the Premier League and Champions League respectively.

However, Alexis Mac Allister's first-half header, Florian Wirtz's second-half strike and Alexander Isak's late finish sealed a streak-snapping victory for Liverpool, with Eddie Nketiah's late goal only a consolation for the Eagles, who were handed their seventh defeat of the Premier League campaign.

While Iraola's side now head into the international break in good spirits, as they climbed to fourth in the table after today's win, Pierre Sage goes into the November hiatus under increasing pressure.

The Crystal Palace boss has recorded just two wins and one draw in 10 league fixtures, with seven points after 10 games leaving the Eagles at the bottom of the standings.

Ipswich Town 1-2 Bournemouth: Cherries cling on to win despite late scare

What a start to the second half for Bournemouth! ? Ryan Christie's strike deflects off Leif Davis to double the Cherries' lead https://t.co/qSxUMe0wjD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 8, 2026

Bournemouth defeated Ipswich Town 2-1 at Portman Road Stadium, extending their winning run to eight consecutive matches across all competitions.

Marco Rose, who won just two of his first eight matches at the helm, has overseen an incredible improvement over the past weeks, including leading the Cherries up to seventh after their fourth straight Premier League triumph.

The Cherries flew out from the blocks as Evanilson opened the scoring inside five minutes, meaning the striker has now scored in each of his last five Premier League appearances.

Ipswich were once again undone swiftly after kick-off in the second half, as Ryan Christie's effort deflected off Leif Davis and into the back of the net, doubling Bournemouth's lead.

However, the Jack Clarke pulled one back for the Tractor Boys from the penalty spot with 17 minutes to play, making for a nervy ending to the match, but the Cherries were able to cling onto the victory.

Bournemouth, as a result of the win, climbed to seventh in the table with 15 points, just three points outside the top four, while Ipswich remain 14th with 11 points.