Man United, Arsenal handed huge early suspension boosts after Igor Thiago VAR decision

Manchester United and Arsenal have been handed huge early boosts for their Premier League clashes with Brentford, which Igor Thiago will miss through suspension.

The Brazil international started up top for the Bees in their trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, but things quickly unravelled for Keith Andrews's side at the Amex Stadium.

Brentford fell 1-0 down within 15 minutes to a Diego Gomez goal, before Thiago and Chema Andres were involved in a set-to, which saw Thiago shove the Brighton man in the face.

The striker was initially booked for his role in the incident, but upon reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor, referee Michael Oliver issued a straight red card to Thiago.

"After review, Brentford No.9 pushes his opponent in the face with force. Yellow card is cancelled and the final decision is red card," Oliver announced to the crowd, as Thiago prepares to serve a three-game suspension.

Brentford's Igor Thiago suspended for Man United, Arsenal clashes

Brentford are a goal down and now a man down ? Igor Thiago is sent off after a VAR review. Referee Michael Oliver says he pushed Brighton's Chema Andres "in the face with force." https://t.co/YMZrYFUGyx — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 8, 2026

As the Brentford man was dismissed for violent conduct, he will be forced to sit out the Bees' next three matches against Everton, Man United and Arsenal after the international break.

Thiago begins his ban against Everton on November 23, before Andrews's men travel to Man United on November 28, and he completes his suspension against champions Arsenal on December 2.

The 25-year-old's punishment could be revoked if Brentford are successful with an appeal, but it is extremely unlikely that the Bees would win their case if they decided to contest the decision.

Andrews will therefore have to cope without his chief centre-forward for crunch clashes with Arsenal and Man Utd, although Thiago has so far struggled to replicate his 22-goal form from 2025-26.

The South American has scored just two goals and set up two more in 10 Premier League games this season, although each one of those contributions came in his last five full appearances.

How can Brentford replace Igor Thiago against Man United, Arsenal?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Thiago's absence is especially untimely for Brentford, as Andrews is also working without another striker - 19-year-old Kaye Furo - due to a serious foot injury.

Furo has made "really good progress" in his recuperation, though, and there is a chance that the 2007-born striker could be ready for competitive action following the international break.

However, Thiago's ban could instead open the door for 34-year-old veteran Callum Wilson to make his first Premier League starts of the season, as the Englishman has made just six substitute appearances in the 2026-27 English top flight so far.

Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade could also be deployed as auxiliary centre-forwards, but Thiago's absence nevertheless represents a major blow for Brentford, and a major boost for Arsenal and Man Utd.