Man United vs. Aston Villa: Michael Carrick makes new future admission ahead of key Premier League showdown

Michael Carrick has revealed that he has been given no assurances over remaining as Manchester United manager after the international break.

The Red Devils are currently preparing to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford in what is viewed as a key Premier League fixture.

If United can earn a win over Unai Emery's side, they will move to within two points of the West Midlands outfit in the Premier League table.

Regardless of the result at the Theatre of Dreams, the perception is that Carrick has brought more time to keep his job courtesy of Tuesday's 3-2 win over Roma in the Champions League.

However, Carrick has suggested that he has not been provided with any guarantees over his role.

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Man United boss Carrick carrying on as "absolute normal"

As per Sky Sports, the Englishman has indicated that he has not held any significant discussions with the club's board.

When quizzed on whether he knew if he would remain in charge for the games after the November international break, he replied: "No, I’ve just carried on as absolute normal."

Carrick was also pressed on whether he was feeling any 'uncertainty' over his role ahead of facing Villa.

He added: "No. Whatever happens is going to happen in terms of the game and we’ve got to prepare right, looking forward to it."

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Would Man United sack Carrick with Aston Villa defeat?

While Carrick and his players lifted the mood at Old Trafford with the victory over Roma, they could end Sunday sitting at the bottom of the Premier League standings.

If Crystal Palace avoid defeat to Liverpool and Sunderland overcome Chelsea earlier on Sunday afternoon, United would kick off versus Villa in 20th place.

That would significantly increase the pressure on Carrick. The general consensus is that he would be sacked if United lose to Villa and drop to bottom of the table.

However, if United can at least avoid defeat to a team managed by former target Emery, it is plausible that Carrick would remain at the helm, at least in the short term.