Liverpool backed to copy Arsenal against Crystal Palace after "unforgivable" Fenerbahce defeat

Ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park, Sports Mole site coordinator Ben Knapton explains why he expects the Reds to follow in Arsenal's footsteps and produce a massive response to their "pathetic" and "unforgivable" Champions League defeat to Fenerbahce.

Liverpool backed to follow in Arsenal's footsteps against Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Liverpool Were Pathetic"

This reminds me of what I said after Fleetwood against Arsenal: I expected a massive response from Arsenal at Liverpool, which is what Arteta got. I am expecting a similarly big response from Liverpool in this one.

The two defeats were very different; the Arsenal defeat was different in the sense that Liverpool were quite well organised for a lot of that game, but got done by an Alisson mistake giving the ball away.

Then against Fenerbahce, it was at the other end of the pitch where it was absolutely embarrassing, pathetic, calamitous. All three goals were so preventable and unforgivable.

It was the first time they had taken a lead and lost under Iraola. Also the first time scoring in a game and losing under Iraola, and the latest they have ever taken a lead in a European game and still lost.

The players could easily be accused of switching off and wilting in the cauldron of the Turkish atmosphere, which as many teams know when facing Turkish teams away from home is an atmosphere like none other.

Liverpool have had a bit of a perpetual problem with Turkish atmospheres; they lost twice to Galatasaray last season. Maybe there is some sort of psychological thing going on there for Liverpool.

Liverpool expected to produce "massive response" against Crystal Palace

© Imago / BSR Agency

But they are playing in the English capital this week, not in Turkey, and that is already a boost.

Losing Gravenberch for that Fenerbahce game did not help. Nyoni in midfield, in my view, was very fortunate to escape at least a yellow card in the first few minutes against Arsenal. But the fans have really taken to him, and he was one of the few who could hold his head high after the Fenerbahce game.

Liverpool have got 10 points from their four Premier League away games this season, so I am expecting a massive response.

They will be facing an out-of-form Crystal Palace, a tired Crystal Palace, a defensively disorganised Crystal Palace. I have complete faith in Liverpool to get the response Iraola will be demanding.