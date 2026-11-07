Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool: Bradley Barcola makes Mo Salah claim as "problem" of £100m price tag discussed by Reds winger

Bradley Barcola has waved away concerns about his transfer fee and insisted that he is not trying to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

The Reds will play their final game before the start of the international break on Sunday, when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Winger Barcola will hope to score his first Premier League goal of the season, particularly after he received criticism for his performance against Arsenal on November 1.

The forward was was signed for more than £100m in the summer, and many fans have been frustrated by his inconsistent displays, especially as he arrived in the same window that saw Salah leave Anfield after nine years.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Barcola distanced himself from his price tag and suggestions that he is Salah's replacment, saying: "First of all, I wasn't the one who decided the transfer fee, so that's not been my problem.

"Regarding Mo Salah, he's a legend here. A huge one. He's done big things here and for that I have an enormous respect for him, but it's not pressure for me at all.

"I'm not Mohamed Salah, so I'm going to try to contribute whatever I can to the club and make my own mark on its history. I don't feel any pressure about that."

Barcola predominantly plays on the opposite flank to Salah, so perhaps comparisons between the two were not entirely fair.

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Bradley Barcola: Why Mohamed Salah comparisons are unfair

Asking Barcola to replicate the impact of Salah at Liverpool would be unfair given the latter ended his time in the Premier League as one of the greatest ever players in the competition's history.

The Egyptian ranks as the league's fourth highest scorer of all time (193), while also having produced the joint sixth most assists of all time (94).

Barcola possesses immense qualities of his own, with the Frenchman arguably the fastest player in the division, and he has shown that he can regularly produce shots in the final third.

However, he is more reliant on service than Salah, so Iraola must find ways of getting the 24-year-old the ball more quickly in order for pundits to stop talking about his price tag.

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Liverpool's attack vs. Crystal Palace: Major problem for Andoni Iraola?

Liverpool will likely field Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Barcola together against Palace, with the trio setting the Reds back in the region of £350m.

Prices across Europe have inflated significantly in recent years, so Liverpool should not necessarily be criticised for the fees they paid for each individual player.

Having said that, the Merseysiders can be criticised for failing to build a functioning attacking unit despite their outlay given the only forwards to have played consistently well this season have been Isak and Rio Ngumoha.

Boss Andoni Iraola inherited a dysfunctional team, but while he has improved the Reds from a defensive perspective, he is unlikely to get Liverpool into a title fight unless he can find a way of extracting more from the club's most expensive assets.