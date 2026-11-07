Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Crystal Palace will aim to end a three-game losing streak in the Premier League when they host Liverpool at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The Reds will also be looking to snap a losing streak of their own, having lost each of their last two matches across all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details about how to watch the Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park.

What time does Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool kick off?

Crystal Palace and Liverpool's Premier League clash will get underway at 2pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool being played?

The Eagles will welcome the Reds to Selhurst Park, which can hold a capacity of 25,486 supporters.

Crystal Palace have picked up just three points from four home matches this season, the second fewest of any team in the division, while Liverpool are the second-best performing team away from home with 10 points from four fixtures.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League showdown will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Main Event UHD.

Online streaming

Alternatively, viewers can stream the match live via the Sky Sports+ app or NOW.

Highlights

Highlights throughout the match will be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League social channels, while a full match highlights package will be available shortly after the game on YouTube.

What is at stake for Crystal Palace and Liverpool?

Crystal Palace have dropped into the bottom three of the Premier League table following their three-game losing run in the league, and with just one win in their last seven matches across all competitions, the pressure is beginning to build on Pierre Sage.

Eagles supporters will also be desperate to see an improvement at their home ground, with Crystal Palace picking up only three points from their four Premier League home fixtures this season - the second fewest of any team in the division.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak across all competitions, having lost 1-0 to Arsenal in the Premier League before suffering a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce in the Champions League.

In the league, Liverpool will climb above rivals Everton into the European places if they secure all three points, and the Reds are one of just two teams yet to be beaten away from home in the Premier League this season.