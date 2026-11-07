Arsenal target Ryan Augusto tops CIES creativity ranking

An Arsenal transfer target has emerged at the top of a global ranking of the most creative young full-backs, with a new statistical study highlighting the attacking qualities of a Brazilian prospect already on the Gunners' radar.

Red Bull Bragantino right-back Ryan Augusto, 19, has been ranked first among Under-20 full-backs and wing-backs for expected assists per 90 minutes, according to research from the CIES Football Observatory.

The youngster recorded an impressive 0.32 expected assists (xA) per 90 minutes in the study, which assessed players across 52 top-flight leagues worldwide.

His achievement provides fresh evidence of his attacking potential, just weeks after Arsenal were reported to have made initial enquiries about a possible transfer.

The North London club have been monitoring Augusto's development in Brazil, although there is no indication that their interest has progressed to a formal offer.

Ryan Augusto leads CIES ranking ahead of European prospects

The CIES study, published earlier this week, examined the creative output of full-backs and wing-backs aged under 20 who had played at least 450 minutes in their respective domestic leagues.

Augusto finished first with an expected assists average of 0.32 per 90 minutes, ahead of Danish-based Frederik Emmery, who recorded 0.27, and Milan Györfi, who registered 0.23.

The statistic measures the quality of goalscoring opportunities created by a player's passes, based on the likelihood of the resulting shots producing goals.

It does not represent actual assists, nor does it establish Augusto as the world's best young defender overall. However, his position at the top of the ranking underlines his effectiveness in creating opportunities from right-back.

That attacking influence is also evident in his recent performances for Bragantino.

According to figures highlighted by Brazilian outlet Trivela, Augusto has produced 28 key passes and created five big chances in 12 Brazilian Serie A appearances this season, eight of which have come as a starter.

Despite playing fewer matches than Bragantino's other senior right-backs, Agustín Sant'Anna and Andrés Hurtado, he has already surpassed both for key passes in the league.

Sant'Anna has registered 26 across 15 appearances, while Hurtado has managed 14 in 17 matches.

Augusto's numbers are particularly notable given how recently he established himself in the first-team squad.

Having joined Bragantino's academy in 2022, initially at Under-15 level, the defender has progressed rapidly through the ranks and only began receiving regular senior opportunities this year.

He registered his first professional assist in April, during a 3-2 Copa Sudamericana victory over Blooming, and later enjoyed a sequence of six consecutive starts in the Brazilian top flight.

His playing style helps explain his strong creative figures.

Augusto is comfortable advancing along the right flank, providing width and delivering passes into dangerous areas, but he can also move inside to combine with midfielders.

That ability to contribute to different phases of possession could appeal to clubs seeking technically accomplished full-backs capable of operating in more than one attacking structure.

The Brazilian has also continued his development at international level, earning another call-up to his country's Under-20 squad for November's friendlies against Peru.

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Arsenal's Ryan Augusto interest remains at an early stage

Arsenal were first linked with Augusto in October, when ESPN Brazil reported that the Premier League club had established informal contact over a potential future move.

The Gunners were understood to be considering the 19-year-old as a longer-term prospect, rather than an immediate solution for Mikel Arteta's first team.

That approach would be consistent with Arsenal's willingness to identify promising Brazilian players before they become established names in European football.

Gabriel Martinelli is a prominent example, having arrived from Ituano in 2019 before developing into a regular Premier League performer.

Augusto's circumstances are different, however, particularly because of the competition he would face at right-back.

Arteta can already call upon Jurrien Timber and Ben White in that position, while Ezri Konsa and Cristhian Mosquera provide additional defensive alternatives.

A move for Augusto would therefore raise questions about his immediate pathway into the senior side, despite his impressive attacking statistics.

The Brazilian is also under contract with Bragantino until the end of 2029, giving his current employers a strong negotiating position should Arsenal decide to pursue a deal.

Other European clubs have reportedly shown interest in the defender, but no formal bid or advanced negotiations have been confirmed.

Sports Mole previously reported Arsenal's initial contact over Augusto on October 10, when the youngster had made only eight senior appearances.

His subsequent progress, coupled with his position at the top of the CIES creativity ranking, has provided further evidence of his potential.

Whether Arsenal eventually turn their early interest into a concrete transfer approach remains uncertain, but Augusto's emergence suggests that the Gunners have identified another young Brazilian whose development will be worth monitoring.