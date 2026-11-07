Man United transfer news: Liverpool, Red Devils among clubs chasing Serie A 'rising talent'

Liverpool and Manchester United have allegedly identified AC Milan defender Koni De Winter as a potential transfer target.

The two North-West rivals are currently preparing for their final Premier League fixtures before the November international break.

Andoni Iraola's side face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park before Michael Carrick's outfit square off against Aston Villa at Old Trafford later on Sunday.

Despite the clubs sitting at opposite ends of the Premier League table, it has become apparent that they each need to strengthen in the defensive third of the pitch.

According to Caught Offside, De Winter has emerged as a possible addition for both clubs.

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Liverpool, Man United scouts watch De Winter?

The report alleges that scouts have been 'closely monitoring' the 24-year-old in recent weeks.

De Winter has made a total of 13 starts and one substitute outing in Serie A and the Europa League this season.

Although AC Milan have been inconsistent under Ruben Amorim, the Belgium international is seemingly enhancing his reputation at San Siro.

Nevertheless, it is said that De Winter is currently not actively pursuing a move away from AC Milan.

He is currently only in his second campaign at the club since leaving Genoa, while the eight-cap international has been given a more trusted role under Amorim than by his predecessor in 2025-26.

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Is De Winter the defender that Liverpool and Man United need?

While De Winter is seemingly progressing well under Amorim, that does not necessarily mean that he is the right choice for Liverpool or Man United.

In the latter's case, they could benefit from proven Premier League quality being added to their defence, as well as someone who can eventually replace Harry Maguire.

Similar applies with Liverpool. Even if Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo and Giovanni Leoni are viewed as three strong centre-back options for the future, the Merseyside giants will likely target someone more experienced than De Winter to replace Virgil van Dijk.