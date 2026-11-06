Aston Villa predicted lineup vs. Man United: Unai Emery faces Matty Cash decision with Aaron Wan-Bissaka 'close'

Hoping to end their three-game winless run on Sunday, Aston Villa will travel to face struggling Premier League rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Lions manager Unai Emery is close to signing a new contract at Villa Park, and he had more good news for fans during his press conference on Friday, when he revealed that right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is close to featuring this weekend after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Zion Suzuki will start in goal in Manchester, hoping to put his mistake during Villa's 1-1 draw with Fulham firmly in the past, protected by centre-backs Pau Torres and Victor Lindelof.

Right-back Matty Cash is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards and Matteo Ruggeri has a hamstring injury, so if Wan-Bissaka is not ready to make the XI, then Lamare Bogarde should start at right-back with Ian Maatsen on the left.

In midfield, Leon Goretzka looks set to join Boubacar Kamara to form Emery's double pivot, while John McGinn operates in a more advanced role once again.

The versatile Ibrahim Mbaye will be pushing for start, but Alysson is predicted to line up on the right flank having made the last three Premier League XIs.

Opposite the Brazilian is likely to be Johan Manzambi, supporting striker Nicolas Jackson, who boasts eight goals in just 948 minutes for Villa this season - a rate of one strike every 118.5 minutes.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Bogarde, Torres, Lindelof, Maatsen; Goretzka, Kamara; Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi; Jackson

> Predicted Man United lineup vs. Aston Villa