Preview: Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Sociedad will look to extend their three-game unbeaten home run when they take on Rayo Vallecano in Sunday's La Liga encounter at the Reale Arena.

The Basque side start the weekend in fifth spot in La Liga, while the visitors are sitting in 12th position in the standings.

Match preview

Real Sociedad are sitting four points adrift of the top four after winning six, drawing one and losing four of their 11 league games this season.

La Real enjoyed a three-game winning run in the top flight until they were stopped in their tracks by a narrow 2-1 defeat against rivals Athletic Bilbao in last Sunday's Basque derby at San Mames.

Orri Oskarsson failed to find the net in his substitute appearance last weekend, but he was able to score his fourth goal in five games in Thursday's Europa League clash against Lyon at the Reale Arena.

However, his effort was cancelled out by Corentin Tolisso's second-half volley, forcing Pellegrino Matarazzo's side to settle for a point that leaves them in 20th place in the league phase.

The draw at least made it three consecutive home games without defeat, and they will now look to record a third consecutive league win in front of their supporters after beating Levante and Deportivo A Coruna in their last two La Liga outings at the Reale Arena.

If they are to take the spoils from Sunday's contest, La Real will need to beat Rayo for the first time since completing a league double in the 2022-23 campaign, which included a 2-1 victory on home turf.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Rayo enter the weekend with a two-point cushion to the bottom three after recording three wins, three draws and four defeats in their 10 La Liga outings this term.

Benat San Jose's side have proven to be a tough team to beat in recent times, having lost just one of their previous five league games (W2, D2).

Rayo made light work of last Saturday's meeting with Celta Vigo at Vallecas, where Jorge de Frutos netted a brace before Uani Lopez scored his first goal of the season to complete a resounding 3-0 victory.

San Jose would have been particularly pleased to end the wait for his first La Liga clean sheet since taking over the reins from Inigo Perez in the summer.

The Rayo boss will now be looking to clinch his first away league win in charge of the club after seeing his side take just two points from their opening five road trips.

The visitors can certainly take confidence from the fact they have won their last two away meetings with Real Sociedad as part of a six-game unbeaten run in head-to-head games at any venue.

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Real Sociedad remain without long-term absentee Alvaro Odriozola, while Mamadou Sarr is a doubt after being withdrawn at half time on Thursday due to a calf issue.

Arsen Zakharyan is battling to prove his fitness in time for Sunday’s fixture after missing the last two matches through injury.

Captain Mikel Oyarzabal is expected to be available for selection despite finishing the midweek draw against Lyon with a back problem.

As for Rayo, they are unable to call upon midfielder Oscar Valentin and forward Alvaro Garcia, who are sidelined with knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

San Jose is also working without the services of Augusto Batalla, Kumbulla and Luiz Felipe, the latter of whom is a long-term absentee after suffering a serious knee injury last month.

The Rayo boss will at least welcome back Pathe Ciss from a one-match ban for an accumulation of yellow cards.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Martin, Gomez; Soler, Turrientes; Kubo, Sucic, Guedes; Oyarzabal

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Audero; Ratiu, Lejeune, Mujaid, Pedrosa; Lopez, Ciss; De Frutos, Diaz, Tsitasishvili; Camello

We say: Real Sociedad 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

While Real Sociedad have found life difficult in recent meetings with Rayo, they come into this one on the back of consecutive home wins, and we think they will make full use of home advantage to get the better of a Rayo side that has lost three of their five away league games this term.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.