Preview: Real Sociedad vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

The Anoeta Stadium will play host to a fascinating Europa League contest on Thursday, as Real Sociedad welcome Lyon in the league stage of the tournament.

Real Sociedad are currently 14th in the overall table, picking up four points from three matches, while Lyon are 12th, collecting six points from three games.

Match preview

Real Sociedad were outstanding in their last Europa League fixture on October 22, recording a 6-0 victory over Lillestrom, with that result following a 2-1 home loss to Bournemouth and a 1-1 draw with Union SG in this season's league stage.

Four points from three games has left them in 14th spot in the division, and they have matches after this one against Crystal Palace, Torreense, Viktoria Plzen and Juventus.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Basque derby, so they will be fired-up to bounce back on Thursday.

The White and Sky Blues reached the last-16 stage of the Europa League in their last participation in the tournament in 2024-25, and it would be a surprise if they were unable to advance deep into this season's competition given their quality.

Real Sociedad have won three of their last four matches in all competitions, while their loss in the Basque derby on Sunday was their first defeat of any kind since September 17.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Lyon, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 win over Angers in Ligue 1, with that result following back-to-back defeats for the French club.

One of those losses came in the team's last European fixture, going down 3-0 against Hoffenheim on October 22, with that result coming after a 3-2 success over Crystal Palace.

Paulo Fonseca's side also won their opening match in this season's Europa League league stage, beating Anderlecht 2-1, so six points have been gathered from three matches, which has left them in 12th spot in the division ahead of the next round of fixtures.

Lyon reached the last-16 stage of the 2025-26 Europa League, going out of the competition to Celta Vigo, while they made the quarter-finals in 2024-25, losing to Manchester United.

Les Gones will also take on Lillestrom, Union SG, Jagiellonia and Bayer Leverkusen before the league stage of the Europa League draws to a close.

Real Sociedad Europa League form:

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

Lyon Europa League form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Real Sociedad will be without the services of Luken Beitia, Alvaro Odriozola and Arsen Zakharyan through injury on Thursday night.

Luka Sucic is actually the team's leading goalscorer this season, coming up with six goals in 13 appearances, and he is set to continue in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there will be a start in the attack for Spain's World Cup winner Mikel Oyarzabal.

As for Lyon, Nicolas Tagliafico, Mohamed Ouedraogo, Tyler Morton, Pavel Sulc and Lois Openda are out of the European fixture due to injury problems.

Noah Nartey has been a standout performer for Lyon this season, coming up with two goals from midfield, and the 21-year-old will be in the starting side.

There is also expected to be a spot in an attacking area for Keito Nakamura.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Marrero; Zubeldia, Martin, Sarr, Gomez; Kubo, Gorrotxategi, Soler, Guedes; Sucic, Oyarzabal

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Kango, Bacher, Mata, Kluivert; Nartey, Tessmann, Bidstrup; Boudache, Himbert, Nakamura

We say: Real Sociedad 2-1 Lyon

This is a difficult match to call, but home advantage could help Real Sociedad secure a valuable three points on Thursday evening.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.