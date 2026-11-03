Man United transfer news: Red Devils handed major January boost as top target 'accepts' mid-season move

Alejandro Balde has reportedly 'accepted' that he needs to leave Barcelona during the January transfer window for the sake of his career.

An incredibly frustrating campaign has seen the Spain international feature for just 116 minutes in all competitions, and he did not start Barcelona's league game against Alaves on Saturday even though Xavi Espart, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia were all out.

Balde is down the pecking order when it comes to the left-back spot at Barcelona under Hansi Flick, and according to Mundo Deportivo, the 23-year-old has 'accepted' that he will need to leave in the winter window due to his current struggles.

The report claims that the full-back is 'attracted' to the idea of playing in the Premier League amid interest from Manchester United.

The 20-time English champions were heavily linked with Balde over the summer, but the defender made it clear that he was not interested in a departure.

© Iconsport / LOF

Balde 'accepts' Barca exit amid Man United interest

The situation has now changed, and it is understood that Man United are preparing to reignite their interest in January given their struggles at left-back.

Patrick Dorgu has recently returned to action, but his best football in a Man United shirt has come as an advanced option down the left.

Luke Shaw is currently injured, while neither Diogo Dalot nor Noussair Mazraoui have been convincing for Man United on the left side of the defence.

Balde has made 172 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions since breaking into their first team in 2021, scoring three goals and registering 21 assists.

The Spaniard has played 31 times in the Champions League during his career, and not too long ago, was regarded as one of the best left-backs in world football.

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto

Man United need to sign a new left-back in January

Barcelona boss Flick has suggested that Balde is still in his plans moving forward, with the German determined to "help" the left-back.

“What’s happening to him is normal; when you don’t play often, you lack confidence. I see him training well, but we have to decide what’s best for the team, and Joao Cancelo is in great form,” Flick told reporters during his press conference ahead of Tuesday's game with Aston Villa.

“When I say he lacks confidence, I know it can affect him, and I spoke to him after the last press conference. I respect him a lot; he’s young, but he’s a great person and a very hard worker. I’ll help him regain his confidence.”

However, most of the signs are pointing towards a January departure, and Man United now seemingly have the perfect chance to bring Balde to Old Trafford.