Man United, Bayern Munich 'in mix' for teenage star as Erik ten Hag confirms "concrete offers"

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are reportedly both interested in signing FC Twente’s Ruud Nijstad during next summer's transfer window.

Nijstad, 18, is believed to be on the radar of a number of major clubs, with Twente facing a battle to keep hold of him on a long-term basis given his development.

According to Twente Insite, both Man United and Bayern are keen to secure his signature next year, while a number of other European teams are in the race.

Twente are in a strong position when it comes to the defender's future given that he signed a new contract in July until the summer of 2029.

Nijstad featured on 24 occasions for Twente last season and has played 17 times in all competitions during the 2026-27 campaign.

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Man United, Bayern 'interested' in Nijstad

In total, the centre-back has played 41 times for his current team, scoring twice and registering one assist, while he has been capped twice by Netherlands Under-19s.

Former Man United manager Erik ten Hag has been Twente's technical director since February, and the Dutchman recently commented on the teenager's future.

“I don’t know, but there is indeed interest in him. Several clubs from the top eight in Europe have made concrete offers. But he simply made a very conscious choice to play for FC Twente this season,” said Ten Hag.

“He is a very great talent who joined the team last season. He is still very young, but he does so in a very self-assured manner. It is a pleasure to work with that boy. Quite a few clubs from the top of Europe have come forward. I think that is only a good thing.

“It is also particularly nice that he very consciously chose to stay with Twente for at least another year. Maybe even longer, but in any case, this season.”

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Man United are preparing to overhaul their defence next summer

It is well-known that Man United are preparing to overhaul their defence next summer.

It is possible that four new defenders could make the move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2027, including a right-back and a left-back.

Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire could both leave next summer, meanwhile, with two new centre-backs therefore potentially being targeted.

Leny Yoro is regarded as a key part of the Man United defence moving forwards, but there is also uncertainty surrounding the futures of both Ayden Heaven and Matthijs de Ligt.