Team News: Manchester United vs. Roma injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Reeling from a nine-match winless run and hovering just above the Premier League relegation zone after Saturday's 2-1 loss to Chelsea, under-pressure Manchester United boss Michael Carrick faces another critical test when his side host Roma at Old Trafford.

In stark contrast, Gian Piero Gasperini's free-scoring Giallorossi arrive in Manchester boasting a five-game unbeaten streak and will fancy their chances of inflicting further misery on their beleaguered hosts.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

MAN UTD

Out: Benjamin Sesko (leg), Manuel Ugarte (knee)

Doubtful: Amad Diallo (unspecified), Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), Marcus Rashford (hip), Luke Shaw (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui; Mainoo, Santos; Fernandes, Tielemans, Mount; Mbeumo

ROMA

Out: Paulo Dybala (calf), Lorenzo Pellegrini (thigh), Manuel Kone (muscle), Mile Svilar

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gollini; N'Dicka, Mancini, Hermoso; Molina, De Roon, Pisilli, Wesley; Cristante, Soule; Malen