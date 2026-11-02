Man United vs. Roma: Michael Carrick addresses fitness fears surrounding "fantastic" Leny Yoro

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has said that Leny Yoro will be available for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Roma.

Yoro sparked fitness concerns when he was seen with strapping on his knee during Man United's training session on Monday.

Carrick has revealed that the France international is suffering with a slight tendon issue, but it will not force him to miss the European game against Roma.

“Leny just had a bit of a tendon really, so it's one of them that kind of comes and goes, but he's been managing it and he's been fine. I think he's been fantastic, to be honest, one of our best players, and he has been since he came back on the first day of pre-season," Carrick told reporters during Monday's press conference.

"He's impressed us all a lot, so I've been delighted with Leny and his performances and he’s got to keep doing the right thing. He's on a really good pathway."

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Man United vs. Roma: Yoro will be available for Champions League clash

Carrick was also asked for an update on both Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

Rashford has missed Man United's last three matches due to a hip problem, while an unspecified issue has kept Shaw out since October 10.

Carrick has said that Rashford's fitness is being managed "day by day", while Shaw is not expected back in training until at least the start of next week.

"On Marcus and Luke, Luke definitely won't be around this week and fit at that point. Marcus we’ll just have to see, day by day, how he keeps improving," said the head coach.

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Shaw, Rashford remain sidelined for Man United

Patrick Dorgu has returned to training, having recovered from a hamstring injury, but the Denmark international will not be involved against Roma.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Sesko remains unavailable for selection due to a shin injury, with the striker potentially missing until the start of 2027.

Man United have two more matches before the November international break, following the Roma clash with a Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.