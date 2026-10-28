Benjamin Sesko injury update: Man United hit with 'crushing' blow as striker's recovery timeframe is revealed

Manchester United forward Benjamin Sesko will reportedly be on the sidelines until at least January, as he recovers from a long-term shin issue.

Sesko missed the end of the 2025-26 campaign with a shin injury and was also absent for the team's entire pre-season due to the problem.

The Slovenia international has featured on six occasions in all competitions this term, scoring twice, but he has missed the team's last six matches.

According to The Athletic, Man United are expecting to be without Sesko until at least January, with a period of rest needed to ensure that the striker is fully healed.

At this stage, no decision has been made over surgical intervention, with the Red Devils confident that the issue will resolve itself in time.

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Sesko 'out until January' due to shin issue

Man United's medical team have allegedly been working with specialists in recent weeks to come up with a treatment plan for the 23-year-old.

Sesko had a positive first season at Old Trafford, scoring 12 times in 32 appearances, and big things were expected of the Slovenian this term.

However, it has thus far been a frustrating 2026-27 campaign.

Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo are Man United's joint-leading goalscorers in all competitions this season, having netted four times each.

Matheus Cunha has scored twice alongside Sesko, while Joshua Zirkzee, Shea Lacey, Mason Mount and Lisandro Martinez have all registered this term.

Mbeumo is likely to continue through the middle against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

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Will Man United sign a striker in January?

It is clear that Zirkzee does not have a long-term future at Man United, and if Sesko is not back towards the start of 2027, then the Red Devils will surely have to enter the January transfer market for a new striker.

It is incredibly difficult to sign the right players for the right price in the middle of a campaign, but Man United's season could potentially be defined by how well they perform in the winter window given their struggles this term.