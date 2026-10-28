Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa team news: Alejandro Garnacho, Brian Madjo decisions made by Unai Emery for EFL Cup tie

Unai Emery has handed a start to Brian Madjo in Aston Villa's EFL Cup fourth round tie against Bournemouth.

Having been named on the substitutes' bench for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Manchester City, the 17-year-old had been expected to feature in the starting XI for the first time since the UEFA Super Cup final versus Paris Saint-Germain in August.

However, Chelsea loanee Alejandro Garnacho has, once again, been denied his first start of the season.

Emery has chosen to recall George Hemmings, who has recently returned from injury, and Ibrahim Mbaye.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis features for just the second time since signing from Southampton, while Lamare Bogarde starts at right-back.

Leon Goretzka makes his first start in a Villa shirt after building up his match fitness across four substitute outings.

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Rose makes widespread Bourmemouth changes for Aston Villa game

Meanwhile, Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose has rested the majority of his players who started Sunday's win at Manchester United.

Only Antonio Silva, Lewis Cook and Marcus Tavernier have retained their places in the team.

Rose has also avoided the temptation to start Junior Kroupi on the back of his comeback appearance at Old Trafford.

Juanlu Sanchez makes his first start for Bournemouth, presumably at right-back, since signing from Sevilla.

Bournemouth XI: De Gregorio; Sanchez, Silva, Diakite, Soler; Cook, Christie; Gannon-Doak, Tavernier, Adli; Rodriguez

Subs: Petrovic, Truffert, Hill Brooks, Adams, Smith, Kluivert, Kroupi, Rayan

Aston Villa XI: Bizot; Bogarde, Harwood-Bellis, Mings, Maatsen; Goretzka, Gomes; Mbaye, Buendia, Hemmings; Madjo

Subs: Suzuki, Cash, Barkley, McGinn, Kamara, Garnacho, Abraham, Alysson, Cisse