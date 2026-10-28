Preview: Elversberg vs Mainz 05 - prediction, team news, lineups

Newly-promoted Elversberg will hope to get their Bundesliga season back on track by beating visitors Mainz 05 on Friday at Waldstadion an der Kaiserlinde.

The hosts may have lost against RB Leipzig on October 24, but they are still in eighth place with 10 points after seven matchweeks, tied on points with seventh-placed Mainz.

Match preview

Elversberg's 4-0 loss against Leipzig was the result of a second-half collapse, with their opponents scoring all of their goals after the interval.

Their loss does not detract from the fact the hosts have enjoyed a strong opening to their first ever Bundesliga season, and a four-point gap to the bottom three at this stage is a strong start.

However, boss Vincent Wagner will understandably be concerned that his side have lost four of their last six games in all competitions, drawing once and winning once in that time.

Schwarz und Weiss have also failed to find the back of the net in four of their past five matches, while they averaged two goals conceded in each of those games.

Elversberg may have lost 2-0 against Darmstadt in the DFB-Pokal's second round at Waldstadion an der Kaiserlinde on Tuesday, but they have triumphed in two of their three top-flight clashes at the stadium.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Mainz also suffered a DFB-Pokal defeat, losing 2-0 against VfL Bochum on Tuesday, and that was their third loss in four fixtures.

Their latest Bundesliga result saw Werder Bremen emerge as 3-2 winners against them on Saturday, though the victors benefitted from two penalties.

Friday will be just the third ever meeting between the two clubs, with both encounters taking place in the DFB-Pokal, and Mainz will hope to maintain their 100% record against their hosts.

Though the visitors were beaten by Bochum away from home, head coach Urs Fischer had overseen victories in each of his side's first four outings on the road in 2026-27.

In their three away Bundesliga wins, Mainz scored 10 goals, kept two clean sheets and conceded on just three occasions.

Elversberg Bundesliga form:

W

L

D

L

W

L

Elversberg form (all competitions):

L

D

L

W

L

L

Mainz 05 Bundesliga form:

W

L

W

L

W

L

Mainz 05 form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / René Nijhuis/Alamy Live News

Elversberg have three confirmed absentees, with right-back Jan Gyamerah (hamstring), defneder Luis Seifert (ankle) and winger Tom Zimmerschied (ankle) all ruled out.

Luca Sirch can be pencilled into the lineup on the right of a back four, Lukas Pinckert and Maximilian Rohr are set to play as centre-backs and Lukas Petkov and Maurice Krattenmacher may be used as wide attackers.

Mainz also have injury concerns given central defender Dominik Kohr (ankle) and striker Silas Katompa Mvumpa (broken leg) are both not scheduled to return until January.

Forwards Phillip Tietz and Sheraldo Becker have often been paired together in attack, and they are certain to start together on Friday.

In defence, the most likely candidates to start in a three-man backline are Danny da Costa, Stefan Posch and Kacper Potulski.

Elversberg possible starting lineup:

Kristof; Sirch, Pinckert, Rohr, Gunther; Keidel, Poreba; Petkov, Onyeka, Krattenmacher; Mokwa

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Zentner; Da Costa, Posch, Potulski; Caci, Amiri, Sano, Lee, Mwene; Tietz, Becker

We say: Elversberg 1-2 Mainz 05

Neither side have been particularly strong lately, though Mainz's record on the road has been excellent this season.

Elversberg's attack should be able to threaten the visitors' defence, but the hosts' poor form at the back may ultimately cost them on Friday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.