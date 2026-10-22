Preview: RB Leipzig vs Elversberg - prediction, team news, lineups

Desperate to stabilise in the Bundesliga, struggling RB Leipzig will welcome promoted club Elversberg to Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Die Roten Bullen are hoping to avoid a third consecutive defeat, while the Black and White are searching for back-to-back wins.

Match preview

Martin Demichelis's Leipzig have endured a tumultuous beginning to the campaign, with their worst week yet preceding this clash.

Die Roten Bullen were hammered 4-1 by Real Madrid at the Bernabeu during Wednesday's Champions League showdown, following on from a humiliating 6-1 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last weekend.

Those dire losses have left Demichelis under pressure in Saxony, after five wins and five defeats from his first 10 competitive games in charge.

However, Leipzig remain seventh in the league table with nine points to their name, just one shy of fifth-placed Mainz 05 and four behind of third-placed Freiburg.

Knowing that victory could change the perception of the hosts' domestic season once again, the team will take heart from their contrastingly exceptional record at Red Bull Arena, where they have won every match this term without conceding a single goal.

© Iconsport / Heiko Becker, HMB Media, Alamy Live News

Meanwhile, Vincent Wagner's Elversberg reached the Bundesliga after finishing runners-up in the second division in 2025-26, but have made by far the best start of any of the three promoted clubs.

The Black and White currently sit sixth in the league with 10 points, one above their opponents and five clear of both Schalke 04 and SC Paderborn, the latter of whom occupies the relegation playoff spot.

Last time out, Wagner's side ended a four-game winless run by beating Augsburg 4-3 during a dramatic thriller at the Waldstadion Kaiserlinde.

Elversberg raced into a three-goal lead within the first 28 minutes, and when Die Fuggerstadter fought back to 3-2, Frederik Schmahl was on hand to give the Saarlanders some breathing room with an 89th-minute strike.

That levity did not last long, as Mert Komur made it 4-3 just seconds later, but the Black and White were able to hold out for the victory, despite Noel Futkeu missing a penalty deep into stoppage time.

The visitors will be the underdogs on Saturday, but the travelling support will be buoyed by the fact Wagner's team have only lost once on the road in the Bundesliga this season, beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-3 and drawing 0-0 with Schalke last month.

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

Elversberg Bundesliga form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images

Leipzig will be without striker Marc Guiu once again as he works his way back from a hamstring injury, though Romulo should be on hand to lead the line, supported by Christopher Nkunku.

Elsewhere, midfielder Assan Ouedraogo remains sidelined after undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury last month, so expect to see Rocco Reitz and Neil El Aynaoui form the hosts' double pivot on Saturday.

As for Elversberg, they are without winger Tom Zimmerschied due to an ankle issue, while fellow wide man Cole Campbell (ankle), and attacking midfielders Noah Darvich (hamstring) and Francis Onyeka (ankle), are doubts.

Manager Wagner noted that Campbell, Darvich, and Onyeka have a chance of featuring this weekend, but Lukas Petkov, Frederik Schmahl and Maurice Krattenmacher are likely to start behind striker David Mokwa.

Maximilian Rohr and Lukas Pinckert could line up at centre-back in the absence of Luis Seifert (ankle), with Lukasz Poreba and Felix Keidel operating just ahead of the duo in midfield, the latter expected to be ready despite being forced off late on against Augsburg with calf discomfort.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Henrichs, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; El Aynaoui, Reitz; Gruda, Nkunku, Nusa; Romulo

Elversberg possible starting lineup:

Kristof; Gyamerah, Rohr, Pinckert, Gunther; Poreba, Keidel; Petkov, Schmahl, Krattenmacher; Mokwa

We say: RB Leipzig 2-0 Elversberg

Leipzig may have conceded 10 goals between their last two games, but they have won every home match across all competitions this season, keeping clean sheets in each.

Elversberg will arrive full of confidence after their win over Augsburg, though it would come as a surprise if they were to walk away with anything from Saturday's contest.

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