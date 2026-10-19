Preview: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it three straight wins in the Champions League this season when they welcome RB Leipzig to Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos have beaten Inter Milan and Roma in the 2026-27 league stage, while Leipzig have picked up three points, losing to Como before beating PSV Eindhoven.

Match preview

Real Madrid are currently eighth in the overall Champions League table, with Los Blancos picking up six points from two matches, recording a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan before posting a 4-3 win over Roma in their second game last week.

Jose Mourinho's side have had their problems this season, both on and off the field, but they have now been victorious in their last three matches since the Madrid derby.

Los Blancos will enter this match off the back of a 4-1 win over Sevilla, with the result leaving them third in the La Liga table on 21 points, six points behind the leaders Barcelona, who have been exceptional in the early stages of the campaign.

Real Madrid actually finished 11th in last season's league stage and went on to reach the quarter-finals before losing to Bayern Munich; huge improvements are expected this term.

These two sides have locked horns on four previous occasions in the Champions League, and it is Real Madrid that lead the head-to-head record two wins to Leipzig's one, while there has also been one draw.

© Iconsport / Diebilderwelt/Alamy Stock

Leipzig suffered a 4-1 defeat to Como in their opening match in this season's Champions League, before recording a 1-0 win over PSV last time out - three points from two games has left the Bundesliga outfit in 21st spot in the overall table.

Martin Demichelis' side will enter this match off the back of a 6-1 defeat to Bayern Munich, with the result leaving them in seventh spot in the Bundesliga table on nine points.

Leipzig struggled in their last appearance in the league stage of the Champions League in 2024-25, finishing 32nd, losing seven of their eight matches.

Die Roten Bullen suffered a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the first meeting between the two sides in September 2022, but they recorded a 3-2 victory in the reverse group-stage fixture in October 2022, so the Bundesliga side have previous when it comes to beating the Madrid giants.

Leipzig are without a win in their last three matches with Spanish opposition, most recently losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid in 2024-25.

Real Madrid Champions League form:

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

RB Leipzig Champions League form:

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid remain without the services of Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip) and Raul Asencio (leg) for the Champions League clash, but Vinicius Junior will be back in the squad, as his suspension only relates to domestic football.

Vinicius is expected to come back into the starting side, with Endrick set to drop out, but Federico Valverde should continue at right-back, with Arda Guler exceptional in the middle of the midfield against Sevilla last time out.

Kylian Mbappe has scored 11 goals in 11 appearances this season, and the France international will once again lead the Los Blancos attack.

As for Leipzig, Christoph Baumgartner (hamstring) and Assan Ouedraogo (shoulder) are out of the contest due to injury problems.

Antonio Nusa has been in strong form this season, coming up with four goals and three assists in nine appearances, and the 21-year-old will feature in an attacking area.

There should also be stats for Christopher Nkunku - four goals, two assists this season - and Romulo, who has one goal in five appearances during the 2026-27 campaign.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni; Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Banzuzi, El Aynaoui; Gruda, Nkunku, Nusa; Romulo

We say: Real Madrid 3-1 RB Leipzig

Real Madrid are in good form at this moment in time, and we are expecting Mourinho's team to be too strong for their German opponents on Wednesday night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.