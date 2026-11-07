Saturday's Bundesliga predictions including Mainz vs. Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund vs. Elversberg

Today's Bundesliga predictions include Bayern Munich's trip to Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund's hosting of recently-promoted Elversberg.

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Borussia Dortmund must maintain the pace at the top of the Bundesliga on Saturday, when they welcome Elversberg to Signal Iduna Park.

Black and Yellow are second in the table with 18 points and currently trail Bayern Munich due to goal difference, while newly-promoted Elversberg are in seventh place with 13 points.

We say: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Elversberg

Elversberg will almost certainly prove to be challenging opponents given their impressive display last time out.

However, their record away from home is far from perfect, while BVB have been excellent at home, so perhaps Dortmund will be able to keep the pressure on Bayern.

>Borussia Dortmund vs. Elversberg preview

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Bayern Munich will hope to maintain their place at the top of the Bundesliga by beating hosts Mainz 05 on Saturday at Mewa Arena.

The Bavarians' tally of 18 points is the same as second-placed Borussia Dortmund, whose inferior goal difference keeps them behind heading into matchweek nine, whereas Mainz are ninth with 10 points.

We say: Mainz 05 1-4 Bayern Munich

Bayern may have several injury issues to contend with, but Mainz have struggled considerably in recent weeks.

The visitors could enjoy a fruitful afternoon at Mewa Arena, and striker Kane will relish to opportunity to add to his tally.

>Mainz vs. Bayern Munich preview

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Hoping to distance themselves from the Bundesliga's relegation zone, SC Paderborn will welcome European hopefuls Eintracht Frankfurt to Home Deluxe Arena on Saturday.

The hosts are searching for their second win in six games, while Die Adler could earn a third on the bounce.

We say: SC Paderborn 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Paderborn have struggled to score this season, but given their commendable record at the back, they are unlikely to suffer a thrashing this weekend.

Frankfurt will be buoyed by their improved results in recent weeks, though they will need to defy their form on the road to secure all three points, so expect to see a close-fought game.

>Paderborn vs. Eintracht Frankfurt preview

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Desperate to end their Bundesliga slump, Augsburg will travel to face RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Die Roten Bullen are hoping to bounce back from their midweek defeat, with Die Fuggerstadter winless in six league games.

We say: RB Leipzig 3-0 Augsburg

Leipzig may have been beaten by Man City in midweek, but their record at Red Bull Arena speaks for itself, and they should be able to get the better of their struggling opponents on Saturday.

Augsburg will be desperate for a win this weekend, yet they arrive as significant underdogs against a team that have not conceded on home turf in the league.

>RB Leipzig vs. Augsburg preview

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Saturday night entertainment in the Bundesliga comes from the MHPArena as Stuttgart welcome a high-flying Werder Bremen side.

While the hosts look to bounce back from a disappointing Champions League defeat, the visitors will have their sights set on extending their unbeaten league run to eight games.

We say: Stuttgart 2-2 Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen might have serious momentum under their wings, but their away form is a concern ahead of the trip to Stuttgart.

Two of the previous eight meetings between these sides have ended in 2-2 draws, and another stalemate would not be particularly surprising, especially given both teams' recent goalscoring form in the Bundesliga.

>Stuttgart vs. Werder Bremen preview