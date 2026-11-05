Biggest Champions League away wins of all time after Lens 1-9 Como

Como are the talk of Europe after they recorded the biggest away win in Champions League history with a 9-1 victory at Lens.

Cesc Fabregas's reputation had already been enhanced with 4-1 triumphs over RB Leipzig and Manchester United earlier in the 2026-27 league phase, but Como's players have now etched their name in the record books - perhaps permanently - in numerous categories.

While Fabregas's focus has quickly turned back to domestic matters with Como sitting in fourth position in the Serie A table, football fans across the world are reminiscing over the kind of matches that have been pushed down the record books.

Here, Sports Mole provides a rundown of the biggest away victories in the Champions League era, including matches from the group stage or league phase onwards.

What are the biggest Champions League away wins in history?

Prior to Como's exploits in France, there had been three instances of teams prevailing by 7-0 scorelines on away territory.

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Liverpool are the team to have most recently prevailed by that score in October 2017, with Jurgen Klopp overseeing a routine win over NK Maribor in Slovenia with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both netting doubles.

Three days earlier, Luiz Adriano memorably scored five times for Shakhtar Donetsk in a 7-0 triumph at BATE Borisov of Belarus.

Meanwhile, Marseille were the first-ever 7-0 away victors in Champions League history, having cruised to success over Slovakian side MSK Zilina in 2010.

Biggest Champions League away wins in history (only including main-stage matches) November 4, 2026 - Lens 1-9 Como November 3, 2010 - MSK Zilina 0-7 Marseille October 21, 2014 - BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar Donetsk October 17, 2017 - NK Maribor 0-7 Liverpool August 14, 2020 - Barcelona 2-8 - Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich (game played at neutral venue due to coronavirus pandemic) December 7, 2011 - Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 - Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon October 21, 2014 - Roma 1-7 Bayern Munich October 12, 2022 - Rangers 1-7 Liverpool March 4, 2025 - PSV Eindhoven 1-7 - PSV Eindhoven 1-7 Arsenal

There are many other occasions where a team has prevailed by a six-goal margin, but Bayern Munich's 8-2 drubbing of Barcelona is the only example of that score for a designated away team.

However, "designated" is the key word here, with the quarter-final tie having taken place on neutral ground in Lisbon in August 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some notable names have found themselves on the receiving end of a 7-1 scoreline, including Roma who were thrashed by Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich at Stadio Olimpico in October 2014.

At six minutes and 12 seconds, Salah scored the fastest Champions League hat-trick in history when Liverpool beat Rangers at Ibrox eight years later.

As recently as March 2025, Arsenal cruised past Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, while Lyon's trouncing of Dinamo Zagreb - which included four goals for Bafetimbi Gomis - was the first-ever 7-1 away scoreline in Champions League history in December 2011.