Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Hull: William Saliba, Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz decisions made

Arsenal defender William Saliba is in contention to earn his first minutes of the season when the Gunners host Hull City in Saturday's Premier League fixture.

The France international has now made a full recovery from the serious back injury he sustained at the World Cup and was an unused substitute in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Slavia Prague.

The door may have now swung open for Saliba to make his competitive return, as Ezri Konsa had to come off in the 62nd minute of the midweek win due to "some issues", Mikel Arteta revealed.

However, as Saliba has played no minutes since July and Arteta has a ready-made replacement in Cristhian Mosquera, the former should be held back as Mosquera joins Gabriel Magalhaes in front of David Raya.

Gabriel and Raya may be the only two defensive starters from midweek to hold their spots, as Ben White and Piero Hincapie should make way for Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori too.

Martin Zubimendi put in a much-improved performance on Wednesday after a Fleetwood Town disaster-class, but Bruno Guimaraes should still return alongside Declan Rice, while Martin Odegaard for Mikel Merino is a guaranteed swap.

Noni Madueke will be rewarded for his spritely display in Prague with another start on the right in Bukayo Saka's absence, but Eberechi Eze can expect to cede his spot to Christos Tzolis.

The same goes for Viktor Gyokeres despite his man-of-the-match display on Wednesday, as Anfield match-winner Kai Havertz - now the Premier League's highest-scoring German of all time - returns.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

> Hull predicted lineup vs. Arsenal