Arsenal suffer fresh injury blow as Mikel Arteta reveals "some issues" after Slavia Prague win

Arsenal have suffered a potential injury setback after Ezri Konsa was forced off during their 2-1 win over Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Mikel Arteta confirmed the England defender was substituted because of a fitness issue, having appeared to struggle with his knee during the match.

However, the Gunners have received a timely boost with William Saliba now fit and available again after recovering from a long-term back injury.

What did Mikel Arteta say about Ezri Konsa's injury?

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Konsa started alongside Gabriel in the heart of Arsenal's defence but was withdrawn shortly after the hour mark following a difficult second half.

The centre-back was spotted feeling his knee during the opening period before continuing after the interval, although he was eventually replaced by Arteta.

The Arsenal manager confirmed the substitution was fitness-related rather than tactical, explaining that the defender had been playing a considerable amount of football recently.

"Obviously he's playing a lot," Arteta said after the match, via the Evening Standard. "He's played so many games in the last few weeks. He had some issues, and we decided to take him off."

Konsa's fitness will now be monitored, particularly with Arsenal continuing to juggle their domestic and European commitments.

William Saliba boost has come at the perfect time for Arsenal

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There was better news regarding William Saliba, however, with the Frenchman returning to the matchday squad after missing the start of the season with a back injury.

Before the match, Arteta confirmed that the 25-year-old had completed 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly without any setbacks, and claimed that "he feels ready to go" and "feels really comfortable."

Saliba's return could hardly have come at a better time for the Gunners, particularly with Konsa now carrying a potential injury concern.

The summer signing has hugely impressed alongside Gabriel, but having another established centre-back available means Arteta is not suddenly short of options.

There would be some risk in throwing Saliba straight back into the starting XI against Hull City on Saturday, especially after such a lengthy absence.

However, the upcoming fixture could offer a relatively favourable opportunity to gradually reintegrate the Frenchman, provided Arteta is satisfied with his fitness.

Konsa's situation will need assessing before any decisions are made, but Saliba's availability gives Arsenal some welcome defensive insurance at an important stage of the campaign.