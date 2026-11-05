Preview: Auxerre vs. Paris FC - prediction, team news, lineups

Ten places separate Auxerre and Paris FC in the Ligue 1 table ahead of Saturday's matchday 10 fixture at Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps.

Liam Rosenior's men could theoretically finish the weekend joint-top if they secure maximum points against the side with the division's worst defensive record and Paris Saint-Germain lose to Troyes.

Match preview

Rosenior faced considerable criticism after his forgettable spell at Chelsea earlier this year, but the Englishman has Paris FC flying after nine matchdays.

Les Bleus sit fourth in the division with 17 points from a possible 27, level with third-placed Lyon, one behind second-placed Lille and just three adrift of local rivals PSG.

Much of their early-season success admittedly stems from their strong form at Stade Jean-Bouin, where they remain unbeaten after collecting 13 of a possible 15 points.

However, they have struggled to replicate those performances on their travels, losing half of their four away matches, including the last two against Lorient (1-0) and Lens (2-1).

Paris have not won away since early October's 3-2 success at Marseille, and a return of just four points from 12 on the road undermines their prospects of drawing level with PSG before Luis Enrique's men face Troyes later on Saturday.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Will Still's Auxerre have made a patchy start to the campaign, compounded by their failure to keep clean sheets in eight of their nine Ligue 1 fixtures.

The 14th-placed club's only shutout came in September's 1-0 victory over Nice, but Les Ajaistes have been unable to keep opponents at bay since.

That defensive weakness leaves Still's team vulnerable, and they enter Saturday's encounter having conceded 23 league goals, three more than bottom-placed Le Havre, further underlining their difficulties.

While their 13 goals exceed the totals of all but two bottom-half clubs, Brest (16) and Strasbourg (17), this weekend's hosts leave themselves with considerable work to do by conceding far too freely.

Nonetheless, eagle-eyed observers will note that Auxerre have conceded just five goals in front of their supporters while scoring as many themselves, offering encouragement ahead of matchday 10.

Given Paris' away struggles, Les Ajaistes, who have collected seven points from 12 on home soil, will back themselves to secure maximum points against Rosenior's high-flying side.

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

Lamfia Dioubate was dismissed after 11 minutes of the 5-1 defeat to Strasbourg last time out, leaving Auxerre without the midfielder.

While Sekou Fofana is touch-and-go due to a groin issue, Bryan Okoh, Remy Labeau Lascary and Assane Diousse are all sidelined for the hosts.

Cameron Archer leads Auxerre's scoring charts with six goals, three more than Danny Namaso, and the Englishman will aim to build on his prolific start to the campaign.

Paris, meanwhile, could be without Ligue 1's leading scorer Lassine Sinayoko, whose eight goals surpass everyone else's tally in the competition, while his five assists underline his dual threat.

Given that Sinayoko has scored half of Les Bleus' 16 league goals, the visitors may have to rely on alternative sources; only Maxime Lopez and Pablo Pagis have also scored more than once for Rosenior's side, leaving the manager short of proven match-winners.

Apart from Sinayoko, the capital club have several other injury doubts: Adama Camara (hamstring), Luca Koleosho (muscle), Jonathan Ikone (thigh) and Nhoa Sangui (muscle) could all miss out.

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Nardi; Makosso, Tuanzebe, Akpa; Sy, Danois, Ahamada, Oppegard; Faivre, Namaso; Archer

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Traore, Chergui, Coppola, Otavio; Lopez, Lees Melou; Kebbal, Pagis, Simon; Sissoko

We say: Auxerre 1-1 Paris FC

Auxerre's league-worst defensive record is concerning, but conceding just five goals across four home matches suggests that Saturday's assignment may be less straightforward than the table implies.

Paris have struggled to replicate their home performances on the road, and Sinayoko's potential absence could leave Rosenior's men settling for a point.

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