Preview: Strasbourg vs Auxerre - prediction, team news, lineups

Strasbourg will hope to climb out of the Ligue 1 relegation playoff zone with a victory on Sunday at Stade de la Meinau against Auxerre.

The Alsatian club dropped to 16th after a 3-0 defeat at Rennes on matchday eight, while Auxerre sit three points above them in 12th after drawing Le Mans 1-1.

Match preview

It has been a rough fall for Strasbourg, who now sit just two points above the automatic drop heading into matchday nine.

Hugo Oliveira’s side have lost their last four league fixtures and could suffer five successive Ligue 1 defeats on Sunday for the first time this decade.

In six of their eight league fixtures this season, they have conceded multiple strikes, while they have yet to keep a clean sheet domestically in 2026-27.

Strasbourg have failed to win two of their three domestic home contests this season despite scoring first on those two occasions, while their only triumph at Stade de la Meinau occurred after conceding first against Lens (2-1).

Last season’s Conference League semi-finalists have conceded the joint-most goals in Ligue 1 after eight matchdays (18) and they have the fourth-worst expected goals allowed in this competition (15.7).

That said, Le Racing have fared well against Auxerre in Alsace, winning their last five competitive home games against them and have not lost to the Burgundy club in Strasbourg since 2004 (2-0).

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

From doom and gloom to renewed hope, Will Still's Auxerre campaign has been a series of ups and downs, with more ups in recent times.

The former Southampton boss has seen his team earn points in four of their last five league contests, going from the relegation zone early on to five points above that automatic drop at the moment.

This weekend Still can do something his predecessor, Christophe Pelissier, failed to do domestically last season, win consecutive away matches in the top flight.

Auxerre have won the third-most possessions in the final third per match this season (5.8) but have also committed the second-most fouls per game in Ligue 1 (15.1).

Of their joint-league-high 18 goals allowed domestically, 13 have occurred outside of their home field, Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps.

AJA have failed to find the back of the net in four of their last five Ligue 1 meetings against Strasbourg, losing this exact fixture last season 3-0.

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Do not expect to see Ismael Doukoure or Sebastian Nanasi feature for Strasbourg this weekend due to injuries, while Fabio Balde has a muscle strain and Joaquin Panichelli is still recovering from a cruciate ligament tear.

Meanwhile, Maxi Oyedele, Deivid Washington, Hermann Malonga and Sam Amo-Ameyaw are all questionable due to knocks.

At Auxerre, Remy Labeau is questionable with a sore leg, Sekou Fofana has a groin strain, Assane Diousse and Bryan Okoh are recovering from cruciate ligament tears, while Marvin Senaya and Telli Siwe have hamstring issues.

Cameron Archer scored their equalising goal on matchday eight, and the Southampton loanee leads the team with five in this competition.

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Antwi, Mitchell, Coulibaly, Oso; Diop, El Mourabet; Yassine, Sousa, Reyna; Godo

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Nardi; Makosso, Tuanzebe, Akpa; Sy, Ahamada, Danois, Oppegard; Faivre, Loader; Archer

We say: Strasbourg 2-0 Auxerre

As improved as Auxerre have been lately, they have looked out of sorts defensively away from home all season which is why we believe Strasbourg will return to winning ways.

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