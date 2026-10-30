Coventry vs. Sunderland: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Premier League game

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 50

Coventry City wins: 19

Draws: 19

Sunderland wins: 12

Clashes between Coventry City and Sunderland date all the way back to the 1950s, with the two meeting for the first time in the third round of the FA Cup in January 1951.

That tie went the way of the Black Cats, who won 2-0, and the Sky Blues would have to wait until March 1963 to get their revenge, winning 2-1 in the round of 16 in the FA Cup.

Coventry only started to face their opponents on a regular basis in the late 1960s, when the two teams were in the First Division, though they did win just one of their first seven league encounters, losing twice in that time.

Before the turn of the century, the record between the clubs was relatively even, with Coventry winning nine times, Sunderland winning eight times and the two settling for draws on a further 11 occasions.

The picture in the 21st century swung in favour of the Sky Blues, who have won 10 of their 22 clashes with the Black Cats while only suffering four defeats.

Sunderland do boast arguably the most important results since 2000 given the emerged as 3-2 winners in the semi-finals of the Championship Playoffs in the 2024-25 season, with the club eventually earning promotion to the Premier League.

However, Coventry were promoted the following year and beat Sunderland in their first Premier League clash since 2001, picking up a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Taiwo Awoniyi and Jack Rudoni.

Previous 20 meetings

Oct 31, 2026: Coventry City 3-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

May 13, 2025: Sunderland 1-1 Coventry City (Championship)

May 09, 2025: Coventry City 1-2 Sunderland (Championship)

Mar 15, 2025: Coventry City 3-0 Sunderland (Championship)

Nov 09, 2024: Sunderland 2-2 Coventry City (Championship)

Dec 23, 2023: Sunderland 0-3 Coventry City (Championship)

Aug 26, 2023: Coventry City 0-0 Sunderland (Championship)

Feb 25, 2023: Coventry City 2-1 Sunderland (Championship)

Jul 31, 2022: Sunderland 1-1 Coventry City (Championship)

Mar 01, 2020: Coventry City 1-0 Sunderland (League One)

Nov 23, 2019: Sunderland 1-1 Coventry City (League One)

Apr 13, 2019: Sunderland 4-5 Coventry City (League One)

Sep 29, 2018: Coventry City 1-1 Sunderland (League One)

Feb 03, 2007: Sunderland 2-0 Coventry City (Championship)

Aug 06, 2006: Coventry City 2-1 Sunderland (Championship)

Mar 19, 2005: Sunderland 1-0 Coventry City (Championship)

Aug 07, 2004: Coventry City 2-0 Sunderland (Championship)

Dec 08, 2003: Coventry City 1-1 Sunderland (First Division)

Nov 08, 2003: Sunderland 0-0 Coventry City (First Division)

Apr 16, 2001: Coventry City 1-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Oct 31, 2026: Coventry City 3-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Apr 16, 2001: Coventry City 1-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Oct 28, 2000: Sunderland 1-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Feb 12, 2000: Coventry City 3-2 Sunderland (Premier League)

Aug 29, 1999: Sunderland 1-1 Coventry City (Premier League)

Jan 01, 1997: Coventry City 2-2 Sunderland (Premier League)

Sep 21, 1996: Sunderland 1-0 Coventry City (Premier League)