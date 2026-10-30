Sunderland lineup vs. Coventry: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Regis Le Bris sweats on Omar Alderete injury

Sunderland will be sweating on the fitness of centre-back Omar Alderete ahead of their game against hosts Coventry City on Saturday.

The Black Cats' next Premier League clash will take place this weekend, but defender Alderete was substituted against Brentford on Wednesday in the EFL Cup after a flailing arm hit his face.

Regis Le Bris has not indicated whether the defender will miss out on the XI on the weekend, but should he recover in time, he may play next to Luke O'Nien.

Nordi Mukiele is a slight doubt due to a throat issue, though he would be the first-choice on the right side of defence, while Reinildo is a likely inclusion on the left ahead of shot-stopper Robin Roefs.

Granit Xhaka will lead the visitors' midfield, while Noah Sadiki's ability without the ball could also be crucial.

Elsewhere, Habib Diarra may be used in a more advanced role ahead of the double pivot after he was taken off against Brentford at half time, with Le Bris managing his minutes.

Striker Brian Brobbey is set to lead the attacking line, and if he is to find the back of the net, he will need support from wide forwards Chris Rigg and Nilson Angulo.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, O'Nien, Alderete, Reinildo; Sadiki, Xhaka; Rigg, Diarra, Angulo; Brobbey

> Click here to see how Coventry could line up for this match