Leeds United transfer news: Whites join Sunderland in race for Sporting Lisbon attacker?

Leeds United have reportedly joined Sunderland in the race for Sporting Lisbon attacker Geny Catamo.

Regis Le Bris's side are looking to bolster their ranks during the January transfer window, with the Sporting Lisbon man said to be of interest to the Stadium of Light club ahead of the New Year.

Elsewhere, Daniel Farke's Leeds outfit are known to be admirers of midfielder Issouf Sissokho, who is one of the best engine room players in the Israeli top flight for giants Maccabi Tel Aviv this season.

Le Bris's Sunderland secured a spot in the last eight of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, when three first-half goals were ultimately enough to defeat Brentford at a sparsely-populated Stadium of Light.

Focusing on Yorkshire matters for a moment, Leeds have made an excellent start to the 2026-27 Premier League campaign and sit seventh in the top-flight rankings, on the coattails of the Champions League spots.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Leeds join Sunderland in Catamo hunt?

According to Sky Sports News Switzerland, a host of Premier League clubs are eyeing up the talents of Sporting Lisbon star Catamo, who could have moved away from the Primeira Liga side over the summer.

The report claims that the Portuguese giants were willing to part ways with the 25-year-old if his £50m release clause was triggered, however, potential suitors were unwilling to match that amount.

It is understood that one of those interested parties was Sunderland, who were willing to pay no more than £30m for the Mozambique international, who has scored once in the league so far this term.

That being said, the North-East giants are supposedly preparing another swoop for Catamo ahead of the January transfer window, in which Le Bris's ranks are in need of significant bolstering.

As well as Leeds and Sunderland, it is believed that fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle United, Everton and Brentford are also keeping close tabs on the situation of the attacker at Sporting Lisbon.

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

Sunderland's poor attendance

Just 24,000 spectators were in attendance at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night as Sunderland booked their spot in the quarter-finals of this season's EFL Cup, beating Brentford.

The Black Cats have themselves admitted their poor start to the campaign may have reduced the appetite to purchase tickets for the battle with the Bees, with the TV cameras showing a raft of empty seats.

Sunderland have a real chance of making the semi-finals of the EFL Cup after being drawn to face struggling Crystal Palace in a quarter-final clash at Selhurst Park in the middle of December.