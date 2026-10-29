Preview: Mansfield Town vs Notts County - prediction, team news, lineups

Mansfield Town will be looking to continue their good form when they welcome Notts County to the One Call Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 10th in the League One table, while the visitors are 19th.

Match preview

Mansfield are unbeaten in their last six league games heading into Saturday's Nottinghamshire derby.

The Stags picked up an impressive 4-1 win away to Blackpool last weekend, having thumped Wimbledon 3-0 just four days earlier.

Michael Smith, Rhys Oates and Tyler Roberts were on target for Nigel Clough's side, while Ilmari Niskanen scored an own goal.

Clough was delighted with his side's display against Blackpool, hailing the way they "created chances galore", and they will be full of confidence ahead of the weekend.

It is also worth noting that Mansfield have only lost once to Notts County in their last 10 meetings across all competitions.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Notts County, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Stockport County last weekend.

Scott Robertson gave the Magpies an early lead, but substitute Adama Sidibeh bagged a late goal for Stockport to deny Notts County an important win.

Martin Paterson's side made a poor start to life in League One, picking up just one victory in their first nine games, but they appear to have turned a corner.

Notts County ended a run of four successive defeats with a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, before following that up with the draw against second-place Stockport.

Mansfield Town League One form:

D

D

W

D

W

W

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

D

L

W

D

W

W

Notts County League One form:

L

L

L

L

W

D

Notts County form (all competitions):

W

L

W

L

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Mansfield could be forced to make at least two changes after Liam Thompson and George Abbott picked up knocks against Blackpool, with Oates and Regan Hendry likely to replace them.

Smith will also be looking to continue his good form up front, having made seven goal contributions in his last five league appearances.

Notts County are likely to stick with the same team that drew against Stockport, with goalscorer Robertson continuing in midfield alongside Rory Finneran.

Conor Grant is set to start up front, with support out wide from Daniel Kanu and Luka Smyth.

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Hewitt, Oshilaja, Sweeney; Reed; Moriah-Welsh, Hendry, Russell, McLaughlin; Oates, Smith

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Ness, McDonald, Bedeau; Tsaroulla, Finneran, Robertson, Samuels-Smith; Smyth, Grant; Kanu

We say: Mansfield Town 2-1 Notts County

Mansfield's are in better form and home advantage could prove decisive in a derby clash, although Notts County have improved in recent weeks and will provide a tough test.

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