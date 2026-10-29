Preview: Rangers vs Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups

Rangers and Aberdeen will meet at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday evening for a semi-final clash in the Scottish League Cup.

The hosts defeated Celtic to reach this stage, while the visitors overcome Kilmarnock on penalties.

Match preview

Rangers arrive to Saturday's game as the most in-form team from Scotland's top-flight, with the Gers undefeated in their last 10 matches across all competitions.

Rangers have drawn two and won eight of those games, including a superb 3-0 victory after a dominant performance against Old Firm rivals Celtic in the quarter-finals of this competition.

The Gers' recent form marks a considerable improvement from a significantly slower start to the season, which saw new boss Derek McInnes fail to win any of his first four games at the helm, as well as failing to qualify for any European competition.

Rangers' ongoing undefeated run eventually started with a 1-0 win against Aberdeen on the Scottish Premiership's fourth matchday, and the Gers will be eager to replicate that triumph as they look to move one step closer to claiming the League Cup crown for the first time since 2023.

Rangers' biggest strength during their fantastic recent form has been their formidable defensive record, conceding just six goals in 10 games, while they have also scored 20 in that time.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Aberdeen, meanwhile, head into Saturday's encounter off the back of two consecutive defeats in the Scottish Premiership, losing 3-2 to Dundee United and 1-0 to Falkirk.

Those defeats have seen Aberdeen drop to ninth in the Scottish Premiership table with just 11 points from 11 matches, after three wins, two draws and six defeats.

Regardless of their difficulties in the league, Stephen Robinson's side have remained undefeated in the League Cup, winning five and drawing one - winning on penalties - of their six fixtures.

The Dons have scored a considerable 15 goals in that time, including winning 3-0 against Dundee and drawing 1-1 with Kilmarnock, followed by a 3-1 penalty win, in the knockout rounds.

Robinson, who fantastically guided St Mirren to the Scottish League Cup trophy last season, will be looking for his side to maintain their goalscoring form in this competition to help get them over the line.

Aberdeen have, however, failed to win any of their last seven clashes with the Gers, last emerging victorious in October 2024, winning 2-1 at their home ground.

Rangers Scottish League Cup form:

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W

Rangers form (all competitions):

Aberdeen Scottish League Cup form:

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D

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

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D

L

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L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rangers will be without Ross McCrorie, Cameron Devlin, Daisuke Yokota, Lawrence Shankland, Youssef Chermiti and Jose Cifuentes due to injury issues.

Kevin Kelsy scored for the fourth time in his last four appearances for Rangers in the 2-2 draw with Hearts last time out, and the striker should continue alongside Ryan Don Naderi in attack.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen may be without Chris Cadden after the defender was taken off with an injury concern in midweek, while the remainder of the squad is available.

Kevin Nisbet has been Aberdeen's star player in this competition, scoring nine goals in six League Cup matches, and the striker will lead the line for the Dons.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice; Neil, Raskin; Kim, Naderi, Gassama; Kelsy

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Muller; Cadden, Molloy, Happe, Guinness-Walker; Lyons, Afeez; Smith, Armstrong, Ronan; Nisbet

We say: Rangers 3-0 Aberdeen

Rangers head into this match in superb form, while Aberdeen have suffered back-to-back defeats, and with the Gers' formidable recent record in this fixture, we are predicting a comfortable home win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.