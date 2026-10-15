Preview: Dundee vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

Dundee take on the Scottish Premiership's most in-form side on Saturday as Rangers travel to Dens Park.

The hosts are fourth with 13 points from eight games, while the visitors are second on 19 points and looking to extend their seven-game winning run.

Match preview

Dundee have enjoyed a positive start to the 2026-27 season, winning four, drawing one and losing three of their opening eight league fixtures.

Steven Pressley's side, as a result, find themselves placed fourth with 13 points, three behind third-placed Hearts and three above seventh-placed St Mirren.

The Dark Blue will be looking to strengthen their hold over a top-six place at this early point in the season, and the hosts will be confident after winning each of their last two matches.

However, Dundee will face arguably their biggest test of the season so far, facing a Rangers side enjoying a stunning run of results, while the Dark Blue have also failed to beat Saturday's opponents since November 2017.

Rangers have, in comparison, won 16 of their last 20 clashes with Dundee, including a 3-0 victory in their last visit to Dens Park in November 2025.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rangers are also heading into Saturday's fixture full of confidence, having triumphed in all of their last seven matches across all competitions, including back-to-back victories over rivals Celtic.

That run is in stark contrast to their slow start to the season, which saw new manager Derek McInnes fail to win any of his first four matches at the helm, as well as failing to qualify for any European competition.

However, now with six straight Scottish Premiership victories - including a 1-0 away win against Celtic - the new Gers boss has managed to win over the Ibrox crowd despite the disappointing start.

Rangers, as a result of their winning run, now trail league leaders Celtic by just two points, meaning a win on Saturday would see the Gers climb to first - at least until Celtic's clash with Hearts on Sunday.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

Dundee form (all competitions):

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

Rangers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Dundee will be without Finlay Robertson, Ryan Finnigan, Bobby Wales, Joe Westley and Simon Murray for this match due to ongoing injury issues.

After recording back-to-back wins in the league, Pressley could opt to name an unchanged starting 11 in search of a third straight triumph on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rangers are contending with injuries to Cameron Devlin, Daisuke Yokota, Lawrence Shankland, Youssef Chermiti and Jose Cifuentes.

Ryan Don Naderi has scored three goals in his last two matches, and the forward should start just behind Kevin Kelsy, who has two goals in his last three games, in attack.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Goodman; Wright, Astley, O Bevan, Samuels; J Bevan, Jones, Hamilton, Forrest; Hay, Fink

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice; Neil, Raskin; Kim, Naderi, Gassama; Kelsy

We say: Dundee 1-3 Rangers

Dundee may be enjoying a two-game winning run, but Rangers are the most in-form side in Scotland's top-flight and have dominated this fixture in recent years, leading us to predict another win for the Gers.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.