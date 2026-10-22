Preview: St Mirren vs Dundee - prediction, team news, lineups

St Mirren and Dundee will clash at the Marbill Coaches Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are eighth in the standings with 10 points from nine games, while the visitors are fourth with 14 points after nine league fixtures.

Match preview

St Mirren head into Saturday's game in desperate search of a streak-snapping victory, with the Saints suffering defeat in all of their last five matches.

Craig McLeish's side have conceded 14 goals and scored just twice during that disastrous run, leading to the pressure rapidly rising on the manager's position at the club.

The downturn in form comes as a stark contrast to St Mirren's start to the season, which saw the Saints win two and draw one of their first three league games, scoring five goals and conceding three goals.

St Mirren will look to draw confidence from their recent home record against Dundee, having lost just one of their last seven clashes with the Dee at the Marbill Coaches Stadium, alongside four wins and two draws.

© Imago / Action Plus

However, Dundee will be the favourites to overcome that record and secure all three points on Saturday, with Steven Pressley's side enjoying a considerably stronger run of results heading into this encounter.

Dundee have won four, drawn two and lost three of their nine Scottish Premiership fixtures this season, including an encouraging run of two wins and one draw in their last three outings.

Pressley will be particularly pleased with his team's 2-2 draw with high-flying Rangers last weekend, which saw Dundee end the Gers' seven game winning run across all competitions.

Despite Dundee's struggles at St Mirren's home ground, Pressley's team have enjoyed their most recent clashes with the Saints, winning two and drawing one of their last three encounters.

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

St Mirren will be without Keanu Baccus, Jonah Ayunga and Malik Dijksteel for this match due to ongoing injury issues.

Eseosa Sule scored St Mirren's first goal in four games last weekend, and the striker should continue ahead of Killian Phillips on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Dundee will be unable to call upon Bobby Wales, Finlay Robertson, Joe Westley and Simon Murray due to injury problems.

After extending their unbeaten run to three games with the draw against Rangers, Pressley could opt to name an unchanged starting 11 for Saturday's encounter.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Chapman; Ramsay, Gogic, Fraser, John; Carr, Taylor; Thomas, Phillips, Kabia; Sule

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Goodman; Wright, Astley, Bevan, Samuels; Bevan, Jones, Hamilton, Forrest; Hay, Fink

We say: St Mirren 0-1 Dundee

St Mirren are enduring a miserable run of results, and although Dundee have struggled in recent away clashes with the Saints, the visitors are the favourites to claim the three points given their impressive start to the season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.