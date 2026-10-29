Preview: Motherwell vs St Mirren - prediction, team news, lineups

Motherwell will welcome St Mirren to Fir Park on Saturday for a matchday 12 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are 10th in the standings with nine points from 11 games, while the visitors are seventh with 14 points from 11 league fixtures.

Match preview

Motherwell head into Saturday's fixture in desperate need of a victory, having failed to win any of their last seven matches, featuring six defeats and one draw.

Alfred Johansson, who was appointed during the summer, has, therefore, come under increasing pressure.

The Steelmen boss did, at least, see his side avoid a seventh straight defeat as they drew 2-2 with St Johnstone in midweek, although Motherwell were devastatingly denied the victory late on.

Josh Campbell's 93rd-minute header snatched a point for St Johnstone, but Johansson said he was encouraged to see the "fire" from his players in the dressing room following that disappointing late draw.

Johansson will be eager to use that 'fire' as motivation to end their winless run when they take on St Mirren, and the Steelmen will draw confidence from winning two of the last three Scottish Premiership meetings at Fir Park.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

St Mirren, however, will head into Saturday's fixture with a new-found confidence after a recent improvement in results.

The Saints had initially started the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership campaign with three wins and one draw from the first four matches, but Craig McLeish's side subsequently endured a miserable five-game losing run.

St Mirren finally ended that streak on matchday 10 against Dundee, claiming a 2-1 victory, followed by coming from behind to secure a point in a 1-1 draw with Hibernian.

Although those results will give St Mirren a slight boost after their disastrous losing streak, concerns will persist about their defensive record this term, having now conceded in each of their past seven league fixtures.

The Saints' 19 league goals conceded is actually the third worst record in the division, although hosts Motherwell are one of those sides with 20 conceded in the same period.

Now looking to make it three straight games without defeat, while a win could take St Mirren into the top half of the table, the Saints will be looking to claim their third win from six away matches this term.

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH

Callum Hendry and Paul McGinn remain unavailable for Motherwell due to injury, while Dylan Williams and Oscar Priestman are doubts for this match.

Tawanda Maswanhise and Ibrahim Said were Motherwell's best performers in the draw against St Johnstone, and the duo should continue alongside Joe Hodge and Sebastian Palmer-Houlden in attack.

Meanwhile, St Mirren are contending without Jonah Ayunga, Keanu Baccus and Nikolas Agrafiotis, with Malik Dijksteel is also a doubt due to injury.

After making it back-to-back matches without defeat, St Mirren could line up with an unchanged team as they search for a third straight undefeated match on Saturday.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Paulsen; Sparrow, Girdwood-Reich, Moormann, Longelo; McGhee, Levitt; Maswanhise, Said, Hodge; Palmer-Houlden

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Chapman; Fraser, Gogic, Fieldson; Ramsay, Carr, Phillips, John; Thomas, Sule, Mochrie

We say: Motherwell 2-1 St Mirren

Motherwell may be enduring a torrid run, but the Steelmen will be motivated from their draw in midweek, and with their formidable recent record at home in this fixture, we are predicting the hosts to win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.