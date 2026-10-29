Preview: Norwich City vs Watford - prediction, team news, lineups

Norwich City square off against Watford on Saturday afternoon with both clubs looking to move away from the relegation zone.

The Canaries and Hornets - separated by just one point - sit in 20th and 21st position in the Championship table.

Match preview

After five successive defeats in the Championship, Norwich boss Philippe Clement may have started to fear for his job.

However, delivering a 3-1 victory at Charlton Athletic last time out has at least brought the Belgian some time to try to rediscover his team's form from 2026-27.

The five losses in question were all by one-goal margins, something that can be perceived as a positive or negative depending on your mindset.

Nevertheless, points on the board is what matters to the Canaries and Clement, with 12 points from as many matches far below expectations.

Despite losing their last two home games by a 1-0 scoreline, Norwich remain with the joint-fourth best attacking record in the division with 20 goals.

© Imago

As far as Watford are concerned, Alessio Dionisi knows that he is fighting to stay in his role at Vicarage Road after a similar run of form as Norwich.

Coincidentally, the only win of both teams across a six-match period is versus Charlton, with Watford also losing their other five fixtures.

Although they only went down 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, the Hornets offered very little in the final third.

Not only do Watford have the joint-worst attacking record in the division, they have recorded just one point and two goals across six away fixtures in the Championship this season.

That said, it should be noted that five of the 11 goals that they have conceded on their travels came in one match, and they have not shipped more than twice in the other five.

Norwich City Championship form:

Watford Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / News Images

With Paris Maghoma picking up an injury against Charlton, Jovon Makama may return to the Norwich XI.

That could see Oscar Schwartau move into a central attacking role, but Clement will be against making any other changes to his team.

Vladan Kovacevic and Mohamed Toure are among those who remain sidelined for the Canaries.

Meanwhile, Dionisi may tinker with his attacking options for this contest, with Rocco Vata, Othmane Maamma and Mamadou Doumbia all options to return.

However, as well as Jeremy Ngakia remaining unlikely to return, Edoardo Bove and Kwadwo Baah are still sidelined.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Stacey, Darling, McConville, Chrisene; Wright, Mattsson; Brooks, Schwartau, Makama; Kvistgaarden

Watford possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Diatta, Mlacic, Pollock, Keben, Bola; Kayembe, Bravo; Vata, Maamma; Doumbia

We say: Norwich City 3-1 Watford

At the same time as Norwich have gotten back on track, Watford appear to be on a downward trajectory. Taking those factors into consideration, we can only see a convincing home win at Carrow Road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.