Preview: Swansea City vs Norwich City - prediction, team news, lineups

Swansea City play host to Norwich City on Saturday afternoon looking to strengthen their position at the top of the Championship table.

Meanwhile, the Canaries make the long trip to South Wales down in 17th spot and having lost successive fixtures before the international break.

Match preview

When Swansea suffered their first league defeat at Southampton on September 8, Vitor Matos would have recognised that the following two fixtures may dictate the course of the club's season.

A 3-1 victory over Burnley was followed by a hard-fought 2-1 success at Lincoln City, results which have kept the Swans at the top of the table.

There are still negatives to consider, with five of the six goals that Swansea have conceded coming across the aforementioned triple-header.

Nevertheless, Matos's side remain with the best defensive record in the division and still hold a five-point lead over ninth spot.

While just one goal has been conceded in four matches at their home ground, Swansea have only netted five times.

© Imago / Focus Images

Norwich travel to the Swansea.com Stadium having scored more times (six) in away fixtures than their hosts have scored on familiar territory.

However, Philippe Clement has witnessed his team suffer three consecutive defeats in all competitions, conceding 13 goals in the process.

Furthermore, Norwich have posted back-to-back 4-3 defeats in the Championship, losing a lead on four occasions across games with Middlesbrough and Bolton Wanderers.

As a result, the East Anglian side hold the joint-worst defensive record in the second tier, shipping 17 goals in total.

In 11 matches across all competitions, Norwich are yet to keep a clean sheet.

Swansea City Championship form:

Norwich City Championship form:

Norwich City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

After the comeback win at Lincoln, Matos may be prepared to make minimal changes to his Swansea XI.

However, Canada midfielder Stephan Eustaquio suffered a shoulder injury while on international duty and will likely be replaced by Jay Fulton or Goncalo Franco.

Josh Key, Cameron Burgess and Ross Stewart are again expected to remain on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Norwich City forward Mohamed Toure has been ruled out in the long term with a shoulder injury. Jovon Makama or Ante Crnac will take his place in attack.

Harry Darling, Sam Field and Jacob Wright are all in contention for recalls as Clement looks for ways to tighten things up from a defensive standpoint.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Lissah, Welsh, Cabango, Tymon; Just, Stamenic, Franco; Yeo, Idah, Widell

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Stacey, McConville, Darling, Chrisene; McLean, Mattsson; Brooks, Schwartau, Musaba; Makama

We say: Swansea City 2-1 Norwich City

With the international break having come at a good time for Norwich, we are anticipating an improved performance from the Canaries. Nevertheless, we cannot ignore that the Swans are finding ways to win close matches, and another three points could be collected in a hard-fought encounter.

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