Preview: Norwich City vs Southampton - prediction, team news, lineups

Norwich City will be aiming to end a four-game losing run in all competitons when they take on Southampton in Wednesday's Championship clash at Carrow Road.

The Saints, meanwhile, are looking to claim a second straight win after getting the better of local rivals Portsmouth at the weekend.

Match preview

After being appointed in November 2025, Philippe Clement led his side from danger with a 56-point return from 31 games to achieve a ninth-place finish.

Given their impressive form under the Belgian last term, there were high hopes that Norwich would mount a serious playoff bid this season, but those aspirations have been dented by a poor start to the season that has seen them lose six of their first nine league matches.

In fact, the Canaries have lost each of their last four games in all competitions, conceding at least four goals in three of those contests.

They suffered 4-3 defeats to Middlesbrough and Bolton Wanderers, either side of a 5-0 EFL Cup loss to Manchester City, before they returned from the international window with an unsuccessful away trip to Swansea.

Jacob Wright's second goal of the season gave Norwich a slender half-time lead in South Wales, but two Swansea goals inside 15 minutes of the restart left the Canaries with nothing to show for their efforts, leaving them in 18th spot in the Championship table and two points above the drop zone.

Norwich, who have won two of their last three home games, will be looking to claim a second consecutive victory against Southampton at Carrow Road after recording a 2-1 success in this fixture last season.

© Imago / Sportimage

Southampton will be in high spirits after clinching three wins in their previous four matches, including a hard-fought 1-0 victory in Sunday's south coast derby against Portsmouth.

James Bree put the Saints ahead in the 20th minute, before Cameron Bragg was dismissed for two bookable offences in the closing stages of the first period.

Despite being left a man light, Southampton prevented their arch-rivals from registering a shot on target in the second period as they claimed their first league win over Portsmouth since November 2004.

If it were not for their four-point deduction for the Spygate Scandal, Tonda Eckert's side would have finished the weekend in third position, but as it is, they head into the midweek round of fixtures in 11th spot and one point adrift from the top eight.

While they have won all four home games, Southampton head to Carrow Road as one of five teams yet to win a Championship away game this season, having mustered just two points from their four road trips.

The Saints have scored exactly one goal in each of those four games, a significant contrast to the 16 goals they have racked up across their five league matches at St Mary's this term.

Norwich City Championship form:

Norwich City form (all competitions):

Southampton Championship form:

Team News

© Imago

Norwich forward Mohamed Toure will be out until January after undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury he suffered in last month's defeat to Bolton.

The Australia international is joined on the sidelines by Lucien Mahovo, Kenny McLean, Mirko Topic, Ali Ahmed and Papa Amadou Diallo.

Anthony Musaba and Jovon Makama could come into the side if Clement opts to alter his attacking options for Wednesday's fixture.

As for the visitors, Eckert will be forced into one change, with Bragg set to serve a one-match ban following his dismissal in Sunday’s derby.

The 21-year-old’s absence could open the door for Kuryu Mastuki to return to the starting lineup after settling for a substitute role at the weekend.

The Championship’s leading scorer Cyle Larin will be looking to add to his seven-goal tally when he leads the line at Carrow Road.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Stacey, McConville, Cordoba, Yongwa; Wright, Mattsson; Brooks, Schwartau, Musaba; Makama

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Stephens, Schlotterbeck, Manning; Downes, Ward-Prowse; Matsuki, Azaz, Scienza, Larin

We say: Norwich City 1-2 Southampton

Southampton may be winless on the road this season, but they will be full of confidence after claiming derby bragging rights on Sunday, and with Norwich reeling from a third consecutive league defeats, we think the visitors will do enough to pick up a narrow victory

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.