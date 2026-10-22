Preview: Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City - prediction, team news, lineups

Charlton Athletic and Norwich City will be looking to end prolonged winless streaks when they square off at The Valley on Saturday afternoon.

While the Addicks still sit in 17th position in the Championship table, the Canaries are down in 21st place.

Match preview

Although Nathan Jones will feel content that Charlton sit six points above the relegation zone at this stage of the season, there will be frustration that his side have not built on their strong start.

Since their surprise win at West Ham United on August 22, the only victory that the Addicks have recorded has come against bottom-of-the-table Preston North End by a 1-0 scoreline.

Charlton have now gone eight matches without success in the Championship, albeit with four of their last six games ending in draws.

Jones will be disappointed that the fixtures which they have lost have come at Cardiff City and Watford, two teams that sit below them in the table.

However, positives can be taken from earning a share of the spoils versus the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Portsmouth, Bristol City and Burnley.

© Imago / Focus Images

No such positives can be taken by Philippe Clement at Norwich, who are currently on a five-match losing streak.

While the Canaries have clearly improved in defence, each of those defeats have come by one-goal margins.

Being unable to salvage at least a point from those matches - some of which they have led - will infuriate Clement, whose positive first six months at Carrow Road is now long forgotten.

Despite scoring 17 goals during their 11 matches, Norwich have scored just once in three games and suffered consecutive 1-0 defeats to Southampton and Portsmouth.

They now make the trip to a Charlton outfit who are unbeaten at The Valley in 2026-27, recording two wins, three draws and having only conceded two goals.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

Norwich City Championship form:

Norwich City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Despite the defeat at Watford, Jones will not necessarily make many changes to his Charlton XI.

Nevertheless, Sonny Carey, Harvey Knibbs and Charlie Kelman are all options to return in attacking roles.

Although Nathaniel Chalobah and Matty Godden are closing on a return after injury, defender Collins Sichenje has already been ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, after successive games without a goal, Clement could make alterations to the Norwich attack.

Paris Maghoma and Mathias Kvistgaarden are both options in attacking midfield and as the number nine.

However, the likes of Kenny McLean and Mohamed Toure remain sidelined.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Ramsay, Koumetio, Jones; McNamara, Skipp, Coventry, Mesik; Campbell, Grant; Kelman

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Stacey, McConville, Cordoba, Chrisene; Wright, Mattsson; Brooks, Maghoma, Schwartau; Kvistgaarden

We say: Charlton Athletic 2-1 Norwich City

Although Norwich have only earned one point fewer than Charlton over the last six matches, the Addicks have shown far more resilience than their opponents. With that in mind, we are backing a hard-fought victory for the home side, potentially through a late goal.

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