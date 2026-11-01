Preview: Charlton Athletic vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

Charlton Athletic and Bolton square off on Tuesday evening looking for the win that would move them clear of the relegation zone.

The Addicks and Trotters sit level on points in 20th and 19th place in the Championship table.

Match preview

Given how strongly Charlton started the season, Nathan Jones has arguably deserved the time that he has been given to turn around their current run of form.

However, opening the campaign with a three-game winning streak in the Championship has been followed by a 10-match run without success.

Although the London outfit remain five points clear of the drop zone, they have only accumulated five points since the start of September.

Charlton's latest defeat came at the hands of leaders Middlesbrough by a 3-0 scoreline, there having been no expectations of a win at the Riverside Stadium.

Nevertheless, Charlton have only lost one of their six home fixtures at The Valley, putting together a five-game unbeaten run before a 3-1 defeat to Norwich City in their last such contest.

© Iconsport / Arthur Haigh, WhiteRosePhotos / Alamy

As for Bolton, the recent goalless draw at Southampton suggested that they had fully adapted to life back in the Championship.

Instead, eight goals have since been conceded across defeats to Middlesbrough and Bristol City, the latter coming from a winning position.

Steven Schumacher's side had been leading 2-1 heading into the final six minutes, but they eventually succumbed to a 93rd-minute winner from the visitors.

Although Bolton have the second-worst defensive record in the division, they make the trip to The Valley on a three-match unbeaten streak on their travels.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

Bolton Wanderers Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

As well as deciding whether to stick with three central defenders, Jones will likely make changes in personnel for Charlton.

Tyreece Campbell and Karlan Grant could be brought into the final third, with Miles Leaburn likely to drop down to the substitutes' bench.

Ivan Mesik and Conor Coventry are options in defence and midfield, but Collins Sichenje and Matty Godden will again miss out through injury.

With Bolton defender Chris Forino picking up an injury against Bristol City, Lewis Brunt could be recalled to the defence.

Ruben Rodrigues may also take the spot of Atsuki Ito, but Ethan Erhahon, John McAtee and Ryan Hardie are all sidelined.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Ramsay, Mesik, Koumetio, Jones, Bell; Rankin-Costello, Coventry, Skipp; Campbell, Kelman

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Larrazabal, Brunt, Davies, Conway; Simons, Sheehan; Iling-Junior, Rodrigues, Gale; Darby

We say: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Bolton Wanderers

Despite the manner of Bolton's last two defeats, we cannot ignore how long it has been since Charlton posted a win. With that in mind, we are backing the visitors to edge their way to three points in a nervy game

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