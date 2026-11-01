Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'enquire' over new striker after ending Dominic Calvert-Lewin interest

Manchester United are reportedly giving consideration to making an approach for Al-Ahli forward Ivan Toney in the winter transfer window.

Despite being handed a reprieve and recalling Bruno Fernandes, Red Devils boss Michael Carrick saw his side lose 2-0 at Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

With United only sitting outside of the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference, the club's hierarchy will need to act at the midway point of the campaign.

That is regardless of whether Carrick is able to save his job at Old Trafford.

According to Caught Offside, United chiefs are contemplating whether to try to bring Toney back to the Premier League.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Could Man United sign Toney in January?

The report claims that the England international is one of a number of forwards who are being considered.

While Toney is said to be happy with life in the Saudi Pro League, he remains open to a return to England should the right offer materialise.

Toney has quickly accumulated 85 goals and 19 assists from 107 appearances for Al-Ahli.

However, the 30-year-old's contract is due to expire in 2028, making him a natural target for teams in the Premier League.

Although Man United have been linked with a move for Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, it is claimed that nothing will come of the interest.

© Imago

Should Man United look to sign Toney?

Benjamin Sesko's injury issues have significantly hindered Carrick and United this season, with backup Joshua Zirkzee having offered little when called upon.

Acquiring someone like Toney feels like the ideal move from United's perspective, particularly when they have not kept a Premier League clean sheet this season.

If they are to keep conceding goals at their current rate, it is imperative that they deliver at the other end of the pitch.

Toney remains just 30 years of age, while he has 36 goals from his 85 appearances in the Premier League.