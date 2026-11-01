Man City transfer news: Enzo Maresca boost as 22-year-old 'open' to 2027 move

Manchester City have reportedly received a boost amid alleged interest in Villarreal defender Alex Freeman.

Enzo Maresca and his squad are still reeling from suffering a 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Premier League leaders have now posted consecutive losses in the top flight, and could drop down to second place in the standings depending on the result between Liverpool and Arsenal.

Although Man City are awaiting to discover the outcome of their appeal against the Premier League's 114 charges against them, they continue to monitor the transfer market.

That is particularly the case at right-back, with Man City not having a traditional player for that position who features on a weekly basis.

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Man City handed Freeman boost

According to Football Insider, Freeman is open to making the switch to the Etihad Stadium in 2027.

The 26-cap United States international has starred for Villarreal this season, and has made a total of 23 appearances since joining the Yellow Submarine in January.

Although he has a contract in place until 2032, it is suggested that the ex-Orlando City SC man would be interested in moving to the Premier League.

Whether Villarreal would entertain any offers for the 22-year-old at this point remains unclear.

That said, with Freeman having cost in the region of £5m, there is a clear opportunity to make a substantial profit.

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Would Freeman become first choice at Man City?

While Matheus Nunes has made six starts in the Premier League and Champions League this season, Maresca has not settled on the Portuguese.

Abdukodir Khusanov and Rico Lewis are also options at right-back, yet they are also not viewed as long-term first-choice options.

Freeman still has much to prove given his limited high-level experience, yet being 6ft 2ins and versatile tick certain boxes with Maresca.

Man City will seemingly monitor his progression ahead of the winter transfer window.